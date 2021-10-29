Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Review | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2021 | DelveInsight

Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline is enriched with novel therapeutic strategies, including a broad range of therapies targeting diverse biologic processes. The dominating mid-stage pipeline therapies represent promising treatment options in the coming years.

DelveInsight’s “Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in the Pancreatic Cancer pipeline landscapes. It comprises Pancreatic Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Pancreatic Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Pancreatic Cancer pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Rafael Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, Syncore Biotechnology, Acerta Pharma, Tyme Technologies, FibroGen, Marker Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Helix BioPharma, Golden Biotechnology Corporation, NOXXON Pharma, Takara Bio, ARMO BioSciences, Rise Biopharmaceuticals, NanoCarrier, BeyondBio, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd., XBiotech, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Asclepius Technology Company Group, Ability Pharmaceuticals, Lokon Pharma AB, Immunitor, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Berg, LLC, BioXcel Therapeutics, Sunshine Lake Pharma, 4D Pharma PLC, CrystalGenomics, Salspera, BioNTech SE, Rgene Corporation, Pharmexa, TESARO, Cend Therapeutics, AbbVie, Galera Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Carsgen Therapeutics, Ltd., Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Silenseed Ltd, Takeda Oncology, Scandion Oncology, NanOlogy, LLC, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, BioLineRx, BerGenBio ASA, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Pancreatic Cancer treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Pancreatic Cancer treatment scenario. In August 2021, Aravive announced that the company had dosed the first patient in the Phase Ib portion of its Phase Ib/II trial of AVB-500 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The Phase Ib portion of the clinical trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of AVB-500 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.

In July 2021, Novartis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for NIS793 in combination with standard of care chemotherapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer is a disease when abnormal cells in the pancreas grow and divide out of control and form a tumour. Pancreatic tumors are either exocrine or neuroendocrine (endocrine) tumors.

Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Drugs

CPI-613 (devimistat): Rafael Pharmaceuticals

Rafael’s first-in-class clinical lead compound, CPI-613 (devimistat), targets enzymes involved in cancer cell energy metabolism and are located in the mitochondria of cancer cells. It is currently in Phase III in first line Pancreatic Cancer and Relapsed/Refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Masitinib: AB Science

Masitinib, AB Science's main compound, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor currently developed in three therapeutic areas: neurology, inflammatory diseases and oncology. Masitinib pipeline is well advanced with promising Phase III data in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), indolent severe systemic mastocytosis, pancreatic cancer and severe asthma.

EndoTAG-1: Syncore Biotechnology

EndoTAG-1 (SB05) is an innovative composition of the established cytostatic drug paclitaxel combined with neutral and positive lipids. Due to the positively charged lipids, SB05 interacts with newly developing, negatively charged endothelial cells, which are mainly required to grow tumour blood vessels. The drug is in Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of Pancreatic cancer.

SM-88 (racemetyrosine): Tyme Technologies

SM-88 (racemetyrosine) is an orally administered cancer metabolism-based therapy that is chemically altered to be non-functional for fundamental tumour cell processes, including protein synthesis. Currently, it is in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

Pamrevlumab is a first-in-class antibody developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterised by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure. Pamrevlumab is in Phase III clinical development to treat pancreatic cancer, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Eryaspase: ERYtech Pharma

Eryaspase is an L-asparaginase encapsulated inside a donor-derived red blood cell. It is a novel product candidate aimed at targeting cancer cells’ altered amino acid metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Orphan drug status was granted to eryaspase by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency to treat pancreatic cancer and ALL. The agent also received fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer.

AVB-500: Aravive

AVB-500 is a first-in-class Fc fusion protein that binds the GAS6 ligand, thereby inhibiting AXL signalling. The drug is in Phase I/II clinical development for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is designed to evaluate AVB-500 as first-line therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane®) in patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma eligible to receive gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel combination therapy.

Scope of Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 120+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Rafael Pharmaceuticals, AB Science, Syncore Biotechnology, Acerta Pharma, Tyme Technologies, FibroGen, Marker Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Helix BioPharma, Golden Biotechnology Corporation, NOXXON Pharma, Takara Bio, ARMO BioSciences, Rise Biopharmaceuticals, NanoCarrier, BeyondBio, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd., XBiotech, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Asclepius Technology Company Group, Ability Pharmaceuticals, Lokon Pharma AB, Immunitor, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Berg, LLC, BioXcel Therapeutics, Sunshine Lake Pharma, 4D Pharma PLC, CrystalGenomics, Salspera, BioNTech SE, Rgene Corporation, Pharmexa, TESARO, Cend Therapeutics, AbbVie, Galera Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Carsgen Therapeutics, Ltd., Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Silenseed Ltd, Takeda Oncology, Scandion Oncology, NanOlogy, LLC, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, BioLineRx, BerGenBio ASA, and many others.

Phases:

· Pancreatic Cancer Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Pancreatic Cancer Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Pancreatic Cancer Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Dipeptidyl peptidase inhibitors

· Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors

· Asparagine modulators

· DNA synthesis inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Cancer vaccines

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Intravenous

· Intravitreal

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Table of Contents

1 Pancreatic Cancer Report Introduction 2 Pancreatic Cancer Executive Summary 3 Pancreatic Cancer Overview 4 Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 6 Pancreatic Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Pancreatic Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8 Pancreatic Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9 Pancreatic Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10 Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 Pancreatic Cancer Inactive Products 12 Pancreatic Cancer Key Companies 13 Pancreatic Cancer Key Products 14 Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs 15 Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Pancreatic Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Pancreatic Cancer Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

