Working Solutions NYC Announces New Content on Finding an FMLA Attorney in New York City
Working Solutions NYC is a team of hard-working attorneys focused on FMLA, severance, and unpaid wages.
The FMLA gives certain employees key rights yet certain unscrupulous employers may refuse to provide these rights as required by law.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on severance, FMLA, and unpaid wages issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce a content update for their page on FMLA attorney issues. FMLA, of course, stands for the "Family and Medical Leave Act," and guarantees certain eligible employees the ability to take unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons.
— Chris Q. Davis
"The FMLA gives certain employees key rights yet certain unscrupulous employers may refuse to provide these rights as required by law," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "Persons in New York and New Jersey who think that they may have rights under the FMLA that are being violated are encouraged to read out updated content and reach out to us for a no obligation consultation."
Persons who would like to learn more about the FMLA and possibly engage an FMLA lawyer can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/fmla-violations/. That newly updated page explains the basics of FMLA. Since a lay person may not be aware of their true rights under the FMLA, the best course of action is to reach out for an attorney consultation. Only a trained, licensed attorney can evaluate the facts of any potential FMLA issue against the law and thus evaluate the best necessary actions. Many employees in New York City, all of New York State, and New Jersey may be covered by the FMLA and thus may be seeking the best attorney for a possible action. Secondarily, interested persons can view the "team" page on the website at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/our-lawyers/ to learn about the attorneys at the law firm, their background, and their passion to identify and defend the rights of employees throughout New York and New Jersey. The reality is that employees have rights and the best step can be reaching out to an employment attorney for a consultation about any FMLA issues and one's possible rights vis-a-vis an employer. With offices in New York City and in Livingston, New Jersey, the law firm serves clients throughout greater NY and NJ who may be facing a possible FMLA issue.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here