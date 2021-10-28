Submit Release
Representative Erin Zwiener Announces Funding for STEM Building Construction at Texas State University

Representative Erin Zwiener Announces Funding for STEM Building Construction at Texas State University

by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin
10/26/2021

Austin, TX — Yesterday, Governor Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 52, which clears the way for roughly $3.3 billion in capital projects for higher education institutions across the state of Texas.

The Texas State University System was approved for roughly $442 million worth of projects, including a new STEM building at Texas State University San Marcos campus.

Representative Zwiener (Driftwood), who serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is Vice Chair of Article III-Education, issued the following statement:

“Texas State University is serving more and more students every year. The university enrolled the largest number of new students for the Fall 2021 semester, surpassing 11,000 for the first time. This investment will let Texas State continue to meet the needs of those students, improve STEM education, and help develop a modern workforce for Texas.”

Tuition revenue bonds are tools that state institutions of higher education can use to finance capital construction. They are secured by the State of Texas and the state covers the financing charges and contributes to the projects over time, which is why they require legislative approval. The last time the legislature approved tuition revenue bonds was 2015.

