DOT News Release: Southbound lane closure on Kuhio highway between Wailua and Hanamalu for ditch cleaning

Posted on Oct 28, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai motorists of a single right lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the southbound (Lihue bound) direction between North Leho Drive and the Kauai Beach Resort. This closure for ditch cleaning is scheduled on Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To mitigate the effects of the closure, hours for the Kuhio Highway Southbound Contraflow between Kapule Highway and the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road will be extended to 1 p.m.

Signage has been posted to notify motorists of the lane closure. Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

