MKL Hotel Group Signs Up All 7 Properties with Aavgo virtual front desk

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MKL Hotel Group, one of the most distinct and forward-thinking hotel networks across the Mid-Atlantic is partnering with aavgo, the world’s first contactless, human-assisted Virtual Front Desk. The Virtual Front Desk provides hotels an end-to-end 360° platform for operational efficiency and guest experience. The 360° platform includes contactless check-in, walk-ins, the virtual front desk, a digital app for guests, digital housekeeping, digital maintenance, and contactless checkout.

MKL Hotel Group properties are located across the Mid-Atlantic in Virginia & North Carolina. The aavgo Virtual Front Desk is live and deployed in a total of seven properties. As a visionary company in contactless hospitality technology, aavgo is focused squarely on the digitization of all hotel processes which impact operations, guest experience, and the bottom line of hotels. MKL Hotel Group has the following properties:

• Heart of Manteo Motor Lodge

• Days Inn Richmond

• Outer Banks Motor Lodge

• Blue Heron Motel

• Colonial Inn Motel

• Seahorse Inn & Cottages

• Hatteras Island Inn

"We are excited to be working with MKL Hotels and these seven great hotels to deliver the benefits of our innovative technology,” said Mrunal Desai, aavgo CEO. "MKL Hotels is a forward-thinking business focused on the future of hospitality. The industry has changed, and we are witnessing an increased demand for the Virtual Front Desk with orders stacked until the end of the year. "

About aavgo: aavgo is a comprehensive SaaS technology company that directly impacts the efficiency of operations, customer experience, and profitability for our clients. The exclusive Virtual Front Desk and Smart Platform products are the only comprehensive contactless technologies from check-in to check-out that productively executes all human operations, thereby saving hotels on costs and significantly improving customer service. Features include contactless check-in, walk-ins, human-assisted virtual front desk, credit cards, cash payments, cash deposits, incoming reservations, a digital app for guests, guest questions, digital housekeeping, digital maintenance, night audit, lost keys, daily reporting, panic button, and contactless checkout. The company’s innovative, personalized approach to technology has earned aavgo a reputation for providing efficient solutions that meet evolving customer needs. aavgo is headquartered in Milpitas, California, and supports clients throughout the United States.