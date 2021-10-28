Melrose Avenue Bridge to Close Next Week for Resurfacing in City of Chester, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Melrose Avenue over Interstate 95 in the City of Chester, Delaware County is scheduled to close from 7:00 AM Monday November 1, to 5:00 PM Friday, November 5 under a project to rehabilitate eight bridges over the interstate and CSX Railroad in the city, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During construction, the Melrose Street bridge between 12th Street and 14th Street will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Motorists and pedestrians will be directed to use 12th Street and 14th Street to access the Chestnut Street Bridge to cross I-95.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT's contractor rehabilitated the multi-span, steel girder bridges on Potter Street, Madison Street, Upland Street, Melrose Avenue, Chestnut Street, Edgmont Avenue, and the Crosby Street and Walnut Street pedestrian structures. The contractor also improved the I-95 south exit ramp at Chestnut Street.

PennDOT owns the Edgmont Avenue and Madison Street bridges, and the City of Chester owns the remaining six structures.

In addition to the bridge and ramp improvements, PennDOT's contractor repaired Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street; reconstructed curbs and sidewalks; milled and resurfaced the streets; installed a new traffic signal at Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue; upgraded the traffic signal at Morton Avenue and 7th Street; and reconstructed Morton Avenue from 7th Street to 4th Street to lower the road under the Amtrak overpass to increase vertical clearance.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $34.5 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

