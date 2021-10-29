Linda 'Peaches' Tavani, Formerly of the multi-platinum Grammy nominated duo Peaches and Herb, Set to Perform in LA

Linda 'Peaches' Tavani Linda Peaches Tavani

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linda 'Peaches' Tavani is set to perform in Los Angeles at the iconic Herb Albert’s Vibrato Grill on November 10th. This show is sure to be a beautiful mix of her #1 hits ‘reunited”, “Shake Your Groove Thing”, cover hits and her incredible new music. Her wonderful vocals and inspiring presence will make for a wonderful evening!

As ‘Peaches’ of the dynamic duo “Peaches & Herb”, Linda 'Peaches' Tavani experienced unparalleled success. She sold over 9 million albums ,toured the world, performed on the biggest stages, graced many magazine covers; such as Harper’s BAZAAR, appeared on TV shows, like Soul Train and American Bandstand, and made music history as the first AfricanAmerican woman to perform in Mainland China. Their #1single “Reunited” was a huge crossover hit—topping both the Pop and Soul charts, and spending four weeks at number one on both the R&B Singles and the Billboard Hot 100 Singles charts. “Reunited” was also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo. Their hits are heard thousands of times a day around the world on all music platforms, radio stations and continue to be featured in movies, TV shows, and commercials.

Linda is reuniting with her millions of fans around the world, as a solo artist! She has new music featuring her energetic, soulful voice, and is sharing a message of love and positivity with the world. With her new stage show, she is inspiring her audiences to pursue their dreams, help others along the way, and hopefully, discover God’s love and vision for their lives.

She will be performing her show with her outstanding band in Los Angeles on November 10th, followed by the release of her own interpretation of the David Foster composition, ‘My Grown Up Christmas List’, on November 19th. You can keep up with all of her new work on her website as she continues to release music and inspire audiences everywhere!