Gov. Wolf Praises President Biden’s Historic Build Back Better Plan

Governor Tom Wolf today issued the following statement praising President Joe Biden’s efforts to rebuild the backbone of the country – the middle class – with his Build Back Better plan. This plan will create millions of good-paying union jobs, grow our economy, invest in communities that have too often been left behind, advance equity, fight the climate crisis and position the country to compete globally.

“President Biden promised to make government work for working people again and he is delivering on that promise. The president has listened to all sides and has forged the Build Back Better plan that will make critical investments in the economy for working people.

“The president’s plan will be the most transformative investment in children and caregiving in generations. Build Back Better will deliver two years of free preschool for more than 6 million children, saving parents thousands of dollars a year and increasing the quality of preschool for many more children already enrolled.

“The plan provides the largest effort to combat climate change in history to achieve the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions between 50 and 52 percent below 2005 levels by the year 2030. Build Back Better also creates the biggest expansion of affordable health care in a decade, reducing premiums for millions of Americans.

“President Biden believes that for too long the economy has worked great for those at the top, while working families get squeezed. His plan creates a historic tax cut for millions of middle-class families, including giving 39 million families a major tax cut by extending the expanded Child Tax Credit and cutting taxes for 17 million low-wage workers by extending the expanded Earned Income Tax Credit.

“I thank Senator ​Bob Casey for his support and urge the other members of Pennsylvania Congressional delegation to support President Biden’s Build Back Better plan that will grow the economy so that everyone gets ahead.“