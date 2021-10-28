Suspects Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 400 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the 400 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:10 pm, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle while it was parked at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene.

Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###