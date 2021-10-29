Letton Debuts New Soulmate Bluetooth Headsets for Gaming and More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Letton Digital Tech Co., Limited today announced the debut of a new lineup of Soulmate Bluetooth headsets for gaming and more. The company’s name, Letton, means “style with thunder,” an apt description of the new headsets. They all feature Physical Noise Cancellation (PNC), along with innovative use of comfortable materials.
The theme of the new products is “do anything, at any place, on any device.” For example, Letton’s “Game Mate” headset enables users to play games on desktop PC, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, SWICH, TV, IOS/Android and other devices—with the Bluetooth headset as the wearer’s “partner in the battlefield.”
The “Travel Mate” is designed for travel, intended to enable the wearer to increase his or her appreciation of the travel experience. The “Music Mate” enhances the music listening experience, while the “Work Mate” enables real-time communications in any location (e.g., a voice conference or a video conversation). “Movie Mate” lets a movie viewer feel the emotions of a cinematic experience. “High Mate” delivers a full-range shocking stereo, high to crazy, high to thunder.
In addition to PNC, the Pinnacle manufacturing process utilizes a soft and skin-friendly material. The earmuffs use PNC technology to completely cover the ears and block out external noise, allowing the wearer to immerse himself or herself in character. The headband uses soft cushion to protect the head, enabling a long, painless wearing experience. The headsets can be removed and cleaned at any time—allowing wearers to enjoy the comfort of listening and playing games all day.
The headsets also feature four direction tweaks. They can be tweaked in four directions, so that the headset fits your head and ears perfectly, allowing the wearer to better enjoy the world.
Letton Soulmate Bluetooth headsets offer real-time wireless connection technology, close to zero delay: 30 milliseconds low delay, three times faster than ordinary Bluetooth connections.
“Enjoy the sound experience,” said Niki Chen, Head of Marketing at Letton. “Be the first to hear clear and meticulous sound, from quiet footsteps in a game to the sound of the enemy weapon reloading.”
Soulmate headsets come in a unique pink gold color, along with fashion black. Chen added, “Our headsets are designed to cater to the sense of fashion depth, light luxury and distinctive personality, and allow you to easily match clothes and accessories, showing a vibrant and elegant image, and giving people a sense of visual beauty.”
For more information, visit www.letton.co.
Niki Chen
For more information, visit www.letton.co.
