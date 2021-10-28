Submit Release
US 67 To Get Passing Lanes In Pecos County South Of I-10

FORT STOCKTON – A project to add passing lanes to 27.5 miles of U.S. Highway 67 in Pecos County is scheduled to start in November. Passing lanes will alternate throughout the entire segment. 

The project will also replace a bridge at Burnt House Draw and make improvements at a Texas Pacifico railroad crossing (the old South Orient line which is now owned by TxDOT).

Two lanes of traffic will be flowing for the life of the project except for very short durations when work zones are changing. Active work zones in the project will be approximately 2.5 miles long as the 27.5-mile project is worked in 12 segments. It is possible that more than one segment will be worked on simultaneously, but the two segments will not be adjacent to one another when that does happen.  

Work will start with culvert extensions. The work is scheduled to start near Interstate 10 and work south. Road work will begin a few months later since culverts have to be in place to accommodate construction of the wider roadbed.

A speed limit reduction and a width restriction will be in place in work zones.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving of Odessa won the project with a low bid of a little more than $35.7 million.

