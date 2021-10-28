LIFT Committee awards $3.8 million to four companies

October LIFT recipients include: First-i LLC, a company that is developing a tethered drone-in-a-box system was awarded $150,000 with a match requirement of $2 non-LIFT match for every $1 of LIFT award. The funding may be released in $50,000 increments as the match requirement is met. Mobile Recon Systems, a company that is focusing on higher payloads in the unmanned air systems (UAS) industry was awarded $400,000 with a match requirement of $1 non-LIFT match for every $1 of LIFT award. The funding may be released in $50,000 increments as the match requirement is met. Lincoln Therapeutics, a company that is developing intranasal spray pharmaceutical products to be used for emergency and military applications was awarded $2 million. SafetySpect, a company that is developing technology that identifies and decontaminates invisible organic residues and biological and viral threats to safeguard soldiers in foreign areas and food processing facilities, was awarded $1.25 million. The North Dakota Department of Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. For more information, please visit The Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded $3.8 million to four North Dakota businesses for the month of October. “To date, the LIFT Committee has awarded $7.3 million of the $15 million appropriated by the 67th Legislative Assembly for the 2021-2023 biennium,” Shayden Akason, head of investments and innovation at the North Dakota Department of Commerce said. “I encourage eligible companies to apply at business.nd.gov/lift/ as the committee will continue meeting monthly to deploy the remaining funds.”First-i LLC, a company that is developing a tethered drone-in-a-box system was awarded $150,000 with a match requirement of $2 non-LIFT match for every $1 of LIFT award. The funding may be released in $50,000 increments as the match requirement is met. Mobile Recon Systems, a company that is focusing on higher payloads in the unmanned air systems (UAS) industry was awarded $400,000 with a match requirement of $1 non-LIFT match for every $1 of LIFT award. The funding may be released in $50,000 increments as the match requirement is met. Lincoln Therapeutics, a company that is developing intranasal spray pharmaceutical products to be used for emergency and military applications was awarded $2 million. SafetySpect, a company that is developing technology that identifies and decontaminates invisible organic residues and biological and viral threats to safeguard soldiers in foreign areas and food processing facilities, was awarded $1.25 million. The North Dakota Department of Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. For more information, please visit business.nd.gov/lift/