Imbue Botanicals, LLC, Perio Protect, LLC and QNT Anderson, LLC Announce the Introduction of Their New CBD Dental Line
Imbue Botanicals, LLC and its partners Perio Protect and QNT Anderson, announce the release of the first two products in their new CBD Dental LinePALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce along with its partners Perio Protect LLC, based in St. Louis, MO and QNT Anderson, LLC, based in Bismarck, ND release of their new CBD Mint Toothpaste and CBD Mint Oral Rinse. A collaborative effort between leaders in the periodontal and compounding pharmacy space that have for years been formulating products that make a positive impact in the management of periodontal disease, and a leader in clinically efficacious CBD products in independent pharmacies, these products are a true step forward in daily oral care.
The fluoride-free, great tasting mint toothpaste is formulated with hydroxyapatite to help strengthen enamel, and our proprietary, Full Spectrum CBD. Carefully crafted using quality, natural ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, it combines gentle cleaning, natural full flavor and a powerful 300 mg of Full Spectrum CBD per 4 ounce tube to help keep your teeth the very best they can be.
The unique fluoride-free mouthwash and oral rinse is specially formulated for a fresh, minty taste combined with powerful 442 mg per 500 ml (16.9 fluid ounce) bottle of Full Spectrum CBD and other all natural ingredients to leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. Carefully crafted with the finest ingredients, and no artificial sweeteners, it’s the perfect complement of cleansing, refreshment and oral care.
Both the toothpaste and oral rinse are also available in travel/trial size versions.
“We are beyond excited about this product introduction” said Tom Bauer, Managing Member at Imbue Botanicals LLC. “As a leading innovator in the periodontal field, we believe that Perio Protect’s customer base, along with our independent pharmacy wholesale partners is the ideal launching ground for these game changing products. The dental market represents a huge opportunity for us. Launching a product line that can be distributed to our independent pharmacies in addition to the dental market is truly a patient win-win.”
The companies are also currently developing a CBD Dental Tincture specifically for periodontal applications.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers the most extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products on the market, produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium, Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings. Available through select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets.
For more information, visit:
www.imbuebotanicals.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuebotanical
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd
ABOUT Perio Protect LLC:
Perio Protect was started by Dr. Duane C. Keller, an accomplished dentist and researcher, who was looking for a solution to treat his mother’s recurrent periodontal disease and specifically, how to get medication to infected areas without causing additional pain in the process. After several iterations, Dr. Keller invented the now patented Perio Tray™ delivery system to direct and hold medication deep below the gums. Perio Protect has become the leader in delivering non-invasive treatment for gum disease.
For more information, visit:
www.perioprotect.com
ABOUT QNT Anderson LLC:
QNT Anderson is owned by Compounding Pharmacist Kevin Oberlander, RPh. Pharmacist Oberlander developed Perio Gel in his compounding lab and QNT Anderson distributes the gel to dental offices, pharmacies and patients nationwide. Perio Gel was formulated as a medicament for the non-invasive treatment of gum disease in partnership with Dr. Duane Keller, DMD inventor of the now patented Perio Tray.
Paul Caudell
Joseph Allen Agencies
paul.caudell@josephallenagencies.com