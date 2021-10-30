Chasing Tails, Top Mobile Vet Service for Houston, Sugar Land, and Nearby Towns, Announces Content Update to Mobile Page
Chasing Tails, a professional mobile vet service working in Houston, Texas, is proud to announce an update to its 'mobile vet' page.
Many pet owners would prefer to skip sitting in a waiting room at a vet clinic.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chasing Tails, a best-in-class mobile vet service for Houston and the surrounding Texas suburbs at https://chasingtailsvet.com/, is proud to announce a new content update to its mobile vet page. A best-in-class veterinarian can schedule professional dog and cat care right to a Houston resident's door including dog or cat euthanasia services, if unfortunately necessary.
— Dr. Brittany Marvel
"Many pet owners would prefer to skip sitting in a waiting room at a vet clinic," explained Dr. Brittany Marvel, DVM. "Our mobile vet team is fully equipped to manage visits right in front of a house. It's like a 'fast pass' for appointments, pre-scheduled so no one has to stand in line. This includes technical services such as abdominal ultrasounds, X-rays, labs, and even (if necessary) at home euthanasia in Houston. "
Pet owners can review the updated page at https://chasingtailsvet.com/mobile-vet/. Owners of dogs or cats may not appreciate waiting in line for a veterinarian appointment. A professionally equipped mobile vet service in Houston can provide medical pet care in one's own home. A veterinarian can perform essential yearly check-ups for both dogs and cats, he or she can provide X-rays, in-house labs, and even (if required) euthanasia for a beloved cat or dog. The best-in-class veterinarian team serves dogs and cats of all ages. Interested Houston residents can visit the newly updated site-specific page for more details at https://chasingtailsvet.com/houston-2/. The medical team serves most of the Houston area and surrounding suburbs, including Sugar Land, Texas, at https://chasingtailsvet.com/sugar-land/.
ABOUT CHASING TAILS MOBILE VETERINARY SERVICE
Chasing Tails (https://chasingtailsvet.com/) is a top-rated mobile vet service operating in College Station, Houston, and Sugar Land, Texas. Let the "vet near me" become the veterinarian who makes house calls. The company's vets make "house calls" by coming to the client's house to service a dog or cat in the comfort and security of their own home. The mobile vet clinic now services College Station, Bryan, and Sugar Land, Texas. Northeast Sugar Land neighborhoods include Sugar Land Heights and River Oaks. The company aims to be the best vet in Sugar Land and College Station, one pet at a time, one dog at a time, one cat at a time, one house call at a time. The company also offers safe and kind pet euthanasia services, including at-home cat and dog euthanasia. Contact Chasing Tails today to explore how a mobile veterinarian service might be the best veterinarian for a dog or cat.
