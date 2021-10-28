10-28-2021 $200,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Mason, WV

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Powerball ticket worth $200,000.00 was purchased at the Mason Smoke Shak on Ohio River Road in Mason. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was purchased, currently at 4x, equaling the $200,000.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 26, 35, 51, and the Power Ball was 17. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that increases your prize two to 10 times. Powerball now draws three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.