Visitor Spending for September 2021 Declined 15.4 Percent from Pre-Pandemic September 2019

For Immediate Release: October 28, 2021

Visitor arrivals for September 2021 remained below September 2019

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors who came to the islands in September 2021 was $1.05 billion.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirements for travelers, the State of Hawaii achieved record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020. Comparative September 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available as the Departure Survey could not be conducted last September due to COVID-19 restrictions ¹. September 2021 visitor spending was lower than the $1.25 billion (-15.4%) reported for September 2019.

A total of 505,861 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in September 2021, primarily from the U.S. West and U.S. East. In comparison, only 18,409 visitors (+2,647.8%) arrived by air in September 2020 and 736,155 visitors (-31.3%) arrived by air and by cruise ships in September 2019.

In September 2021, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. On August 23, 2021, Hawaii Governor David Ige urged travelers to curtail non-essential travel until the end of October 2021 due to a surge in Delta variant cases that has overburdened the state’s health care facilities and resources. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continued to enforce restrictions on cruise ships through a “Conditional Sail Order”, a phased approach for the resumption of passenger cruises to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 onboard.

The average daily census ² was 154,355 visitors in September 2021, compared to 20,472 in September 2020, versus 206,169 in September 2019.

In September 2021, 338,680 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, far greater than the 10,170 visitors (+3,230.2%) in September 2020 and exceeding the September 2019 count of 305,808 visitors (+10.7%). U.S. West visitors spent $656.3 million in September 2021, which surpassed the $466.0 million (+40.8%) spent in September 2019. Much higher average daily visitor spending ($226 per person, +25.9%) contributed to increased U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to 2019.

There were 145,626 visitors from the U.S. East in September 2021, compared to 6,141 visitors (+2,271.5%) in September 2020, and 133,185 visitors (+9.3%) in September 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $341.0 million in September 2021 compared to $288.9 million (+18.0%) in September 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending ($237 per person, +3.9%) and a longer length of stay (9.86 days, +3.9%) contributed to the growth in U.S. East visitor expenditures.

There were 1,769 visitors from Japan in September 2021, compared to 86 visitors (+1,957.7%) in September 2020, versus 143,928 visitors (-98.8%) in September 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $6.2 million in September 2021 compared to $196.5 million (-96.9%) in September 2019.

In September 2021, 4,326 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 173 visitors (+2,406.2%) in September 2020, versus 21,928 visitors (-80.3%) in September 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $12.7 million in September 2021 compared to $40.5 million (-68.8%) in September 2019.

There were 15,460 visitors from All Other International Markets in September 2021. These visitors were from Guam, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Oceania, Philippines, and Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 1,840 visitors (+740.2%) from All Other International Markets in September 2020, versus 113,192 visitors (-86.3%) in September 2019.

In September 2021, a total of 4,629 trans-Pacific flights and 962,659 seats served the Hawaiian Islands, compared to only 711 flights and 156,220 seats in September 2020, versus 4,533 flights and 1,012,883 seats in September 2019.

Year-to-date 2021

Through the first nine months of 2021, total visitor spending was $9.03 billion. This was a decrease of 32.1 percent from the $13.30 billion spent through the first nine months of 2019.

A total of 4,859,655 visitors (+119.8%) arrived in the first nine months of 2021, double the arrival count from a year ago. Total visitor arrivals were down 37.9 percent compared to the 7,828,965 visitors in the first nine months of 2019.

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In September 2021, 271,560 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 67,030 visitors came from the Mountain region. In terms of accommodations, 49.5 percent of U.S. West visitors in September 2021 stayed in hotels, 20.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.6 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.3 percent stayed in timeshares and 9.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 3,252,387 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 967,996 visitors (+236.0%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 3,447,548 visitors (-5.7%) in the first nine months of 2019.

For the first nine months of 2021, total visitor spending was $5.62 billion, a 9.0 percent increase from $5.15 billion in the first nine months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2021 was $188 per person, up from $174 per person (+8.2%) in the first nine months of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping and entertainment and recreation expenses were all higher compared to first nine months of 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 145,626 U.S. East visitors in September 2021, the majority were from the South Atlantic (36,152 visitors), West South Central (32,157 visitors) and East North Central (27,467) and regions. In terms of lodging, 58.2 percent of U.S. East visitors in September 2021 stayed in hotels, 16.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 9.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 1,449,492 visitors from the U.S. East compared to 544,718 visitors (+166.1%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 1,762,702 visitors (-17.8%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2021, total visitor spending was $3.01 billion, a decrease of 16.0 percent from $3.59 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first nine months of 2021 was $203 per person, compared to $211 per person (-3.7%) in the first nine months of 2019. Lodging and entertainment and recreation expenses decreased, transportation and shopping expenses were higher, while food and beverage expenses were similar compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 1,769 visitors in September 2021, 1,571 arrived on international flights from Japan and 198 came on domestic flights. The Japanese government required proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours for all entry into Japan. All travelers to Japan, including returning Japanese nationals, were required to quarantine for 14 days. Nearly all (94.3%) visitors from Japan in September 2021 made their own travel arrangements. In terms of lodging, 18.5 percent stayed in hotels, 70.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 7.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 4.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 15,040 visitors from Japan compared to 286,802 visitors (-94.8%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 1,173,477 visitors (-98.7%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2021, total visitor spending was $54.6 million, a 96.7 percent drop from $1.65 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 4,326 visitors in September 2021, 2,245 visitors arrived via limited air service from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului, while 2,081 came on domestic flights. In September 2021, all travelers to Canada, including returning Canadian residents, were required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before entry into Canada. Fully vaccinated travelers did not need to take a post-arrival test but must submit their travel information and proof of vaccination using ArriveCAN within 72 hours before arriving. Unvaccinated travelers must submit their travel and contact information via ArriveCAN, pass all testing requirements (pre-arrival, upon arrival/day 1 and on day 8) and must quarantine for 14 days.

Most of the visitors in September 2021 were independent travelers (88.3%). In terms of lodging, 52.0 percent stayed in hotels, 25.1 percent stayed in timeshares, 23.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 15.1 percent stayed in condominiums and 8.0 percent stayed in rental homes.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 17,913 visitors from Canada compared to 159,138 visitors (-88.7%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 393,074 visitors (-95.4%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2021, total visitor spending was $57.1 million, a drop of 92.8 percent from $790.6 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Highlights from All Other International Markets:

Australia: There were 88 visitors from Australia in September 2021 who came on domestic flights. Direct flights from Australia continued to be suspended. In comparison there were 18 visitors in September 2020, versus 35,323 visitors in September 2019. All arrivals into Australia in the month of September 2021, including residents returning to Australia must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. On arrival, all travelers must quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility at their own expense.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 563 visitors from Australia, compared to 41,238 visitors (-98.6%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 219,205 visitors (-99.7%) in the first nine months of 2019.

New Zealand: There were 142 visitors from New Zealand in September 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended. In comparison, there were 28 visitors in September 2020, versus 8,338 visitors in September 2019. Residents returning to New Zealand in September 2021 were required to complete 14 days of quarantine in a managed quarantine facility and test negative for COVID-19 (PCR or antigen) at the end of quarantine before entering the community.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 1,394 visitors from New Zealand, compared to 9,167 visitors (-84.8%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 59,325 visitors (-97.7%) in the first nine months of 2019.

China: There were 327 visitors from China in September 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct air service from China to Hawaii was terminated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 27 visitors in September 2020, versus 6,179 visitors in September 2019. In September 2021, all travelers to China, including returning Chinese citizens, must present two negative tests — PCR and antibody tests — taken within 48 hours of travel. All passengers (vaccinated or not) must quarantine for 14 days on arrival at a government assigned facility at their own expense and must receive a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test before being released from the facility.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 2,966 visitors from China, compared to 15,213 visitors (-80.5) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 75,805 visitors (-96.1%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Korea: There were 1,000 visitors from Korea in September 2021. Of that number, 740 arrived on direct flights from Korea and 260 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 69 visitors in September 2020, versus 17,456 visitors in September 2019. As of September 2021, all travelers to Korea, including returning Korean nationals, must have a negative PCR test result 72 hours prior to travel in order to board flights for Korea. Returning Korean nationals who completed full vaccination and tested negative for COVID-19 were exempted from the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 5,597 visitors from Korea, compared to 46,540 visitors (-88.0%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 165,690 visitors (-96.6%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Taiwan: There were 315 visitors from Taiwan in September 2021. Of that number, 310 visitors came on domestic flights and 5 visitors came via international flights from Japan. Direct service from Taipei, Taiwan has been suspended since April 2020. In comparison there were five visitors in September 2020, versus 1,746 visitors in September 2019. All travelers to Taiwan in September 2021, including returning Taiwan nationals, were required to provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test within three days of departure, and had to quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility or quarantine hotel at the traveler’s expense.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 920 visitors from Taiwan, compared to 3,164 visitors (-70.9%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 20,042 visitors (-95.4%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Europe: In September 2021, there were 1,052 visitors from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. In comparison, 68 visitors arrived in September 2020, versus 14,107 visitors who came in September 2019. In Germany, all persons who do not hold a vaccination certificate or medical proof that indicates that they recovered from the disease need to undergo COVID-19 testing before entering Germany. The PCR test result must be taken within 72 hours before entering Germany, whereas the rapid antigen test must be taken within 48 hours before arrival. In the United Kingdom, fully vaccinated U.K. nationals did not have to quarantine but were required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of departure, proof of vaccination status and complete a U.K. passenger locator form. Those who were unvaccinated must take a pre-departure test, self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival and test on days two and eight of quarantine.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 7,633 visitors from Europe, compared to 20,641 visitors (-63.0%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 103,667 visitors (-92.6%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Latin America: There were 1,049 visitors from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in September 2021, compared to 66 visitors in September 2020, versus 1,981 visitors in September 2019. In Argentina, all ports of entry remained closed to most non-resident foreign nationals. Eligible travelers in September 2021 must provide a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours prior to departure and complete a travel declaration. Returning Argentine citizens did not need to quarantine, if they were fully vaccinated and test negative on a PCR test between the fifth and seventh days after arrival in Argentina. Unvaccinated travelers must self-isolate for at least seven days, until they receive a negative result for a PCR test taken on the final day of self-isolation. In Mexico, the land border between the U.S. and Mexico remains closed to all but essential travel, but it is slated to reopen to nonessential travel in November 2021. Returning Mexican nationals who traveled by air must complete a health declaration form and scan the QR code on arrival. There were no requirements for COVID-19 test prior to departure or quarantine.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 5,986 visitors from Latin America, compared to 5,364 visitors (+11.6%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 19,422 visitors (-69.2%) in the first nine months of 2019.

Island Highlights:

Oahu: There were 246,168 visitors to Oahu in September 2021, compared to 11,885 visitors in September 2020, versus 458,588 visitors in September 2019. Visitor spending was $465.9 million, a decrease of 23.3 percent from $607.3 million in September 2019.

As measured by the average daily census, there were 61,448 visitors on Oahu in September 2021, compared to 10,604 visitors in September 2020, versus 101,093 visitors in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 2,389,565 visitors to Oahu compared to 1,280,554 visitors (+86.6%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 4,657,880 visitors (-48.7%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2021, total visitor spending of $3.95 billion was a 35.4 percent drop from $6.11 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Maui: There were 172,770 visitors to Maui in September 2021, compared to 2,479 visitors in September 2020, versus 210,108 visitors in September 2019. Visitor spending was $315.8 million, down 7.0 percent from the $339.7 million spent in September 2019.

The average daily census on Maui was 46,736 visitors in September 2021, compared to 2,927 visitors in September 2020, versus 52,053 visitors in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 1,671,848 visitors to Maui compared to 614,505 visitors (+172.1%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 2,314,113 visitors (-27.8%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2021, total visitor spending was $2.80 billion, a decrease of 27.4 percent from $3.86 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 77,313 visitors to Kauai in September 2021, compared to 1,096 visitors in September 2020, versus 93,501 visitors in September 2019. Visitor spending was $126.5 million, a 4.2 percent decline from $132.0 million in September 2019.

The average daily census on Kauai was 20,838 visitors in September 2021, compared to 1,475 visitors in September 2020, versus 21,967 visitors in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 537,644 visitors to Kauai compared to 286,764 visitors (+87.5%) in the first nine months of 2020, versus 1,039,227 visitors (-48.3%) in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2021, total visitor spending was $955.2 million, a decrease of 34.4 percent from $1.46 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 80,401 visitors to Hawaii Island in September 2021, compared to 3,642 visitors in September 2020, versus 112,138 visitors in September 2019. Visitor spending was $137.0 million, down 6.1 percent from $145.9 million in September 2019.

The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 24,470 visitors in September 2021, compared to 5,356 visitors in September 2020, versus 26,750 visitors in September 2019.

Through the first nine months of 2021, there were 835,566 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 406,973 visitors (+105.3%) through year-to-date 2020, versus 1,323,943 visitors (-36.9%) in the first nine months of 2019. Total visitor spending was $1.24 billion for the first nine months of 2021, a drop of 27.6 percent from $1.72 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii:

U.S. West: There were 4,090 scheduled flights with 816,457 seats in September 2021, compared to 632 flights with 133,014 seats in September 2020, versus 3,155 flights with 635,877 seats in September 2019.

In September 2021, air service resumed from Anchorage (2,741 seats), Las Vegas (42,901), Long Beach (22,162), Phoenix (45,671), Salt Lake City (7,079) and San Jose (56,986). There was new service from Ontario (5,670) and Santa Ana (3,780); and increased service from Denver (36,513, +455.8%), Los Angeles (228,305, +482.7%), Oakland (47,299, +350.5%), Portland (23,897, +502.1%), Sacramento (23,782 +867.9%), San Diego (58,405, +1,044.5%) San Francisco (109,839, +201.2%) and Seattle (101,427, +252.5%) compared to September 2020.

U.S. East: There were 390 scheduled flights with 108,426 seats in September 2021. Most flights from the U.S. East were suspended in September 2020 except for limited service from Chicago (11 flights and 2,409 seats) and Dallas (30 flights and 8,286 seats). There were 266 flights with 75,979 seats in September 2019.

In September 2021, air service resumed from Atlanta (8,497 seats), Boston (5,004), Houston (8,004), Minneapolis (1,465), New York (JFK) (6,950), Newark (7,889), and Washington, D.C. (2,880). There was new service from Austin (2,502), Charlotte (8,190) and Orlando (2,224) and increased service from Chicago (18,570 +670.9%) and Dallas (36,251, +337.5%).

Japan: There were 46 scheduled flights with 11,650 seats in September 2021. There was very limited air service from Japan (2 flights and 372 seats) in September 2020. In comparison, there were 641 scheduled flights with 171,968 seats in September 2019.

In September 2021, air service resumed from Osaka (1,390 seats), Tokyo-Haneda (3,746) and Tokyo-Narita (6,514).

Canada: There were six scheduled flights with 1,014 seats in September 2021. There were no flights from Canada in September 2020. There were 82 scheduled flights and 15,438 seats in September 2019.

Oceania: Air service to Hawaii from Oceania has been suspended since April 2020. There were 153 scheduled flights and 45,703 seats in September 2019.

Other Asia: In September 2021, there were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Seoul, Korea. There were no flights from Other Asia in September 2020. In September 2019, there were 121 scheduled flights and 37,050 seats from Other Asia, with service from Seoul (25,772), Shanghai (7,300), and Taipei (3,978).

Other Markets: In September 2021, there were 29 flights and 10,150 seats from Guam; and limited service from Manila (4 flights and 1,236 seats), Papeete (4 flights and 1,112 seats) and Pago Pago (2 flights and 556 seats). In September 2020, there were flights from Guam (29 flights and 10,556 seats) and from Manila (2 flights and 618 seats). In September 2019, there was service from Apia (4 flights, 578 seats), Christmas Island (4 flights, 488 seats), Guam (30 flights, 10,920 seats), Majuro (18 flights, 2,988 seats), Manila (17 flights, 5,253 seats), Nadi (5 flights, 826 seats), Pago Pago (9 flights, 2,502 seats) and Papeete (4 flights, 1,112 seats).

In the first nine months of 2021, there were 36,976 trans-Pacific flights and 7,626,172 seats, compared to 18,277 flights and 4,055,028 seats in the first nine months of 2020, versus 46,412 flights and 10,230,151 seats in the first nine months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors:

There were no cruise ship activities during the first nine months of 2021.

In comparison, 22,913 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship; and 30,185 visitors entered Hawaii on 18 out-of-state cruise ships from January to mid-March 2020, just prior to the CDC’s “No Sail Order” that was enforced from March 14 to November 1, 2020.

In the first nine months of 2019, there were 94,927 visitors who flew to Hawaii and boarded the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship; and 95,149 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 44 out-of-state cruise ships.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

Year to date through September 2021, numbers show that Hawaii’s visitor arrivals are down by 38% (3.2 million) and visitor spending is down by 32% ($4.2 billion) compared to 2019 levels. Over the past 18 months we have learned and done many things that collectively changed the trajectory of Hawaii. We have shifted from fearing COVID-19 to respecting it, managing it and ultimately, living with it. Our actions to put public health before economic prosperity will start to pay dividends in the months to come. We now see positive signs that Hawaii’s visitor economy will begin to recover at an accelerated rate as we welcome our fully vaccinated international visitors. I am optimistic that we will end 2021 stronger and enter 2022 with solid momentum for growth. It will still be challenging at times, but I am confident Hawaii is ready, now more than ever, to be open for business.

Statement by Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries:

The late summer surge of the delta variant continued to depress visitor spending and visitor arrivals in September, which had a negative impact on our state’s economy and more importantly, the health of our residents. However, despite the anticipated slowdown in fall travel we were encouraged to see the positive results from the U.S. West and U.S. East markets knowing how visitor spending translates into continued support for jobs in our community.

1/ Comparative September 2020 and year-to-date September 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as there was no Departure Survey fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

SEPTEMBER 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2020 % change 2021P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,054.8 N/A N/A 9,033.6 N/A N/A Total by air 1,054.8 N/A N/A 9,033.6 N/A N/A U.S. Total 997.2 N/A N/A 8,628.7 N/A N/A U.S. West 656.3 N/A N/A 5,615.0 N/A N/A U.S. East 341.0 N/A N/A 3,013.6 N/A N/A Japan 6.2 N/A N/A 54.6 N/A N/A Canada 12.7 N/A N/A 57.1 N/A N/A All Others 38.7 N/A N/A 293.3 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 11.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 4,630,660 614,172 654.0 46,838,290 22,215,950 110.8 Total by air 4,630,660 614,172 654.0 46,838,290 22,072,971 112.2 U.S. Total 4,345,603 550,886 688.8 44,776,016 15,965,417 180.5 U.S. West 2,909,658 329,968 781.8 29,920,311 9,699,962 208.5 U.S. East 1,435,945 220,917 550.0 14,855,705 6,265,455 137.1 Japan 26,235 1,768 1,383.9 252,515 1,688,088 -85.0 Canada 67,230 11,327 493.5 320,386 2,114,357 -84.8 All Others 191,591 50,191 281.7 1,489,373 2,305,109 -35.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 142,979 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 505,861 18,409 2,647.8 4,859,655 2,211,213 119.8 Total by air 505,861 18,409 2,647.8 4,859,655 2,181,028 122.8 U.S. Total 484,306 16,311 2,869.2 4,701,879 1,512,714 210.8 U.S. West 338,680 10,170 3,230.2 3,252,387 967,996 236.0 U.S. East 145,626 6,141 2,271.5 1,449,492 544,718 166.1 Japan 1,769 86 1,957.7 15,040 286,802 -94.8 Canada 4,326 173 2,406.2 17,913 159,138 -88.7 All Others 15,460 1,840 740.2 124,823 222,374 -43.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 30,185 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 154,355 20,472 654.0 171,569 81,080 111.6 Total by air 154,355 20,472 654.0 171,569 80,558 113.0 U.S. Total 144,853 18,363 688.8 164,015 58,268 181.5 U.S. West 96,989 10,999 781.8 109,598 35,401 209.6 U.S. East 47,865 7,364 550.0 54,417 22,867 138.0 Japan 875 59 1,383.9 925 6,161 -85.0 Canada 2,241 378 493.5 1,174 7,717 -84.8 All Others 6,386 1,673 281.7 5,456 8,413 -35.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 522 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.15 33.36 -72.6 9.64 10.05 -4.1 Total by air 9.15 33.36 -72.6 9.64 10.12 -4.8 U.S. Total 8.97 33.77 -73.4 9.52 10.55 -9.8 U.S. West 8.59 32.44 -73.5 9.20 10.02 -8.2 U.S. East 9.86 35.98 -72.6 10.25 11.50 -10.9 Japan 14.83 20.56 -27.9 16.79 5.89 185.3 Canada 15.54 65.62 -76.3 17.89 13.29 34.6 All Others 12.39 27.28 -54.6 11.93 10.37 15.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.74 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 227.8 N/A N/A 192.9 N/A N/A Total by air 227.8 N/A N/A 192.9 N/A N/A U.S. Total 229.5 N/A N/A 192.7 N/A N/A U.S. West 225.6 N/A N/A 187.7 N/A N/A U.S. East 237.4 N/A N/A 202.9 N/A N/A Japan 235.4 N/A N/A 216.2 N/A N/A Canada 188.3 N/A N/A 178.3 N/A N/A All Others 202.2 N/A N/A 196.9 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 80.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,085.2 N/A N/A 1,858.9 N/A N/A Total by air 2,085.2 N/A N/A 1,858.9 N/A N/A U.S. Total 2,059.1 N/A N/A 1,835.2 N/A N/A U.S. West 1,937.8 N/A N/A 1,726.4 N/A N/A U.S. East 2,341.3 N/A N/A 2,079.1 N/A N/A Japan 3,490.2 N/A N/A 3,629.3 N/A N/A Canada 2,926.9 N/A N/A 3,188.3 N/A N/A All Others 2,505.3 N/A N/A 2,349.4 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 382.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. NA= September and September year-to-date 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as there was no fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID19 restrictions. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

SEPTEMBER 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,054.8 1,246.3 -15.4 9,033.6 13,302.1 -32.1 Total by air 1,054.8 1,235.4 -14.6 9,033.6 13,262.2 -31.9 U.S. Total 997.2 754.9 32.1 8,628.7 8,739.8 -1.3 U.S. West 656.3 466.0 40.8 5,615.0 5,151.9 9.0 U.S. East 341.0 288.9 18.0 3,013.6 3,587.9 -16.0 Japan 6.2 196.5 -96.9 54.6 1,652.4 -96.7 Canada 12.7 40.5 -68.8 57.1 790.6 -92.8 All Others 38.7 243.4 -84.1 293.3 2,079.4 -85.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 10.9 N/A 0.0 39.9 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 4,630,660 6,185,073 -25.1 46,838,290 68,147,048 -31.3 Total by air 4,630,660 6,089,616 -24.0 46,838,290 67,700,771 -30.8 U.S. Total 4,345,603 3,866,376 12.4 44,776,016 46,717,448 -4.2 U.S. West 2,909,658 2,602,158 11.8 29,920,311 29,691,370 0.8 U.S. East 1,435,945 1,264,218 13.6 14,855,705 17,026,078 -12.7 Japan 26,235 850,295 -96.9 252,515 6,971,475 -96.4 Canada 67,230 254,953 -73.6 320,386 4,764,961 -93.3 All Others 191,591 1,117,992 -82.9 1,489,373 9,246,886 -83.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 95,457 N/A 0 446,277 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 505,861 736,155 -31.3 4,859,655 7,828,965 -37.9 Total by air 505,861 718,042 -29.5 4,859,655 7,733,815 -37.2 U.S. Total 484,306 438,993 10.3 4,701,879 5,210,250 -9.8 U.S. West 338,680 305,808 10.7 3,252,387 3,447,548 -5.7 U.S. East 145,626 133,185 9.3 1,449,492 1,762,702 -17.8 Japan 1,769 143,928 -98.8 15,040 1,173,477 -98.7 Canada 4,326 21,928 -80.3 17,913 393,074 -95.4 All Others 15,460 113,192 -86.3 124,823 957,014 -87.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 18,114 N/A 0 95,150 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 154,355 206,169 -25.1 171,569 249,623 -31.3 Total by air 154,355 202,987 -24.0 171,569 247,988 -30.8 U.S. Total 144,853 128,879 12.4 164,015 171,126 -4.2 U.S. West 96,989 86,739 11.8 109,598 108,760 0.8 U.S. East 47,865 42,141 13.6 54,417 62,367 -12.7 Japan 875 28,343 -96.9 925 25,537 -96.4 Canada 2,241 8,498 -73.6 1,174 17,454 -93.3 All Others 6,386 37,266 -82.9 5,456 33,871 -83.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 3,182 N/A 0 1,635 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.15 8.40 9.0 9.64 8.70 10.7 Total by air 9.15 8.48 7.9 9.64 8.75 10.1 U.S. Total 8.97 8.81 1.9 9.52 8.97 6.2 U.S. West 8.59 8.51 1.0 9.20 8.61 6.8 U.S. East 9.86 9.49 3.9 10.25 9.66 6.1 Japan 14.83 5.91 151.0 16.79 5.94 182.6 Canada 15.54 11.63 33.7 17.89 12.12 47.5 All Others 12.39 9.88 25.5 11.93 9.66 23.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 5.27 N/A 0.00 4.69 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 227.8 201.5 13.0 192.9 195.2 -1.2 Total by air 227.8 202.9 12.3 192.9 195.9 -1.5 U.S. Total 229.5 195.3 17.5 192.7 187.1 3.0 U.S. West 225.6 179.1 25.9 187.7 173.5 8.2 U.S. East 237.4 228.5 3.9 202.9 210.7 -3.7 Japan 235.4 231.1 1.8 216.2 237.0 -8.8 Canada 188.3 158.9 18.5 178.3 165.9 7.4 All Others 202.2 217.7 -7.1 196.9 224.9 -12.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 114.1 N/A 0.0 89.3 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,085.2 1,692.9 23.2 1,858.9 1,699.1 9.4 Total by air 2,085.2 1,720.5 21.2 1,858.9 1,714.8 8.4 U.S. Total 2,059.1 1,719.7 19.7 1,835.2 1,677.4 9.4 U.S. West 1,937.8 1,523.9 27.2 1,726.4 1,494.4 15.5 U.S. East 2,341.3 2,169.2 7.9 2,079.1 2,035.5 2.1 Japan 3,490.2 1,365.4 155.6 3,629.3 1,408.1 157.7 Canada 2,926.9 1,848.0 58.4 3,188.3 2,011.4 58.5 All Others 2,505.3 2,150.4 16.5 2,349.4 2,172.8 8.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 601.5 N/A 0.0 418.9 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

SEPTEMBER 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2020P % change 2021P YTD 2020P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,054.8 N/A N/A 9,033.6 N/A N/A Total by air 1,054.8 N/A N/A 9,033.6 N/A N/A Oahu 465.9 N/A N/A 3,947.9 N/A N/A Maui 315.8 N/A N/A 2,799.3 N/A N/A Molokai 1.3 N/A N/A 15.6 N/A N/A Lanai 8.3 N/A N/A 73.1 N/A N/A Kauai 126.5 N/A N/A 955.2 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 137.0 N/A N/A 1,242.5 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 11.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 4,630,660 614,172 654.0 46,838,290 22,215,950 110.8 Total by air 4,630,660 614,172 654.0 46,838,290 22,072,971 112.2 Oahu 1,843,446 318,122 479.5 19,621,493 10,199,794 92.4 Maui 1,402,089 87,807 1,496.8 14,454,964 5,533,314 161.2 Molokai 8,872 2,592 242.3 120,746 90,726 33.1 Lanai 16,989 711 2,290.8 165,128 62,065 166.1 Kauai 625,155 44,253 1,312.7 4,681,482 2,383,963 96.4 Hawaii Island 734,109 160,688 356.9 7,794,476 3,803,108 105.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 142,979 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 505,861 18,409 2,647.8 4,859,655 2,211,213 119.8 Total by air 505,861 18,409 2,647.8 4,859,655 2,181,028 122.8 Oahu 246,168 11,885 1,971.2 2,389,565 1,280,554 86.6 Maui 172,770 2,479 6,868.6 1,671,848 614,505 172.1 Molokai 1,697 75 2,155.6 17,790 14,960 18.9 Lanai 3,924 39 9,939.8 33,424 15,167 120.4 Kauai 77,313 1,096 6,955.4 537,644 286,764 87.5 Hawaii Island 80,401 3,642 2,107.8 835,566 406,973 105.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 30,185 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 154,355 20,472 654.0 171,569 81,080 111.6 Total by air 154,355 20,472 654.0 171,569 80,558 113.0 Oahu 61,448 10,604 479.5 71,874 37,226 93.1 Maui 46,736 2,927 1,496.8 52,949 20,195 162.2 Molokai 296 86 242.3 442 331 33.6 Lanai 566 24 2,290.8 605 227 167.0 Kauai 20,838 1,475 1,312.7 17,148 8,701 97.1 Hawaii Island 24,470 5,356 356.9 28,551 13,880 105.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 522 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.15 33.36 -72.6 9.64 10.05 -4.1 Total by air 9.15 33.36 -72.6 9.64 10.12 -4.8 Oahu 7.49 26.77 -72.0 8.21 7.97 3.1 Maui 8.12 35.42 -77.1 8.65 9.00 -4.0 Molokai 5.23 34.45 -84.8 6.79 6.06 11.9 Lanai 4.33 18.18 -76.2 4.94 4.09 20.7 Kauai 8.09 40.38 -80.0 8.71 8.31 4.7 Hawaii Island 9.13 44.12 -79.3 9.33 9.34 -0.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.74 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 227.8 N/A N/A 192.9 N/A N/A Total by air 227.8 N/A N/A 192.9 N/A N/A Oahu 252.7 N/A N/A 201.2 N/A N/A Maui 225.2 N/A N/A 193.7 N/A N/A Molokai 144.7 N/A N/A 129.1 N/A N/A Lanai 489.5 N/A N/A 442.9 N/A N/A Kauai 202.3 N/A N/A 204.0 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 186.6 N/A N/A 159.4 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 80.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,085.2 N/A N/A 1,858.9 N/A N/A Total by air 2,085.2 N/A N/A 1,858.9 N/A N/A Oahu 1,892.7 N/A N/A 1,652.1 N/A N/A Maui 1,827.6 N/A N/A 1,674.4 N/A N/A Molokai 756.5 N/A N/A 876.6 N/A N/A Lanai 2,119.4 N/A N/A 2,188.3 N/A N/A Kauai 1,636.2 N/A N/A 1,776.6 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 1,704.2 N/A N/A 1,487.0 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 382.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. NA= September and September year-to-date 2020 visitor spending by island statistics were not available, as there was no fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID19 restrictions. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

SEPTEMBER 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 1,054.8 1,246.3 -15.4 9,033.6 13,302.1 -32.1 Total by air 1,054.8 1,235.4 -14.6 9,033.6 13,262.2 -31.9 Oahu 465.9 607.3 -23.3 3,947.9 6,113.3 -35.4 Maui 315.8 339.7 -7.0 2,799.3 3,857.2 -27.4 Molokai 1.3 1.7 -25.8 15.6 24.9 -37.4 Lanai 8.3 8.7 -4.4 73.1 95.0 -23.0 Kauai 126.5 132.0 -4.2 955.2 1,456.0 -34.4 Hawaii Island 137.0 145.9 -6.1 1,242.5 1,715.8 -27.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 10.9 N/A 0.0 39.9 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 4,630,660 6,185,073 -25.1 46,838,290 68,147,048 -31.3 Total by air 4,630,660 6,089,616 -24.0 46,838,290 67,700,771 -30.8 Oahu 1,843,446 3,032,784 -39.2 19,621,493 31,824,294 -38.3 Maui 1,402,089 1,561,585 -10.2 14,454,964 18,179,739 -20.5 Molokai 8,872 15,750 -43.7 120,746 202,336 -40.3 Lanai 16,989 17,985 -5.5 165,128 200,925 -17.8 Kauai 625,155 659,019 -5.1 4,681,482 7,670,493 -39.0 Hawaii Island 734,109 802,494 -8.5 7,794,476 9,622,983 -19.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 95,457 N/A 0 446,277 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 505,861 736,155 -31.3 4,859,655 7,828,965 -37.9 Total by air 505,861 718,042 -29.5 4,859,655 7,733,815 -37.2 Oahu 246,168 458,588 -46.3 2,389,565 4,657,880 -48.7 Maui 172,770 210,108 -17.8 1,671,848 2,314,113 -27.8 Molokai 1,697 5,323 -68.1 17,790 48,086 -63.0 Lanai 3,924 5,770 -32.0 33,424 65,292 -48.8 Kauai 77,313 93,501 -17.3 537,644 1,039,227 -48.3 Hawaii Island 80,401 112,138 -28.3 835,566 1,323,943 -36.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 18,114 N/A 0 95,150 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 154,355 206,169 -25.1 171,569 249,623 -31.3 Total by air 154,355 202,987 -24.0 171,569 247,988 -30.8 Oahu 61,448 101,093 -39.2 71,874 116,573 -38.3 Maui 46,736 52,053 -10.2 52,949 66,592 -20.5 Molokai 296 525 -43.7 442 741 -40.3 Lanai 566 599 -5.5 605 736 -17.8 Kauai 20,838 21,967 -5.1 17,148 28,097 -39.0 Hawaii Island 24,470 26,750 -8.5 28,551 35,249 -19.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 3,182 N/A 0 1,635 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.15 8.40 9.0 9.64 8.70 10.7 Total by air 9.15 8.48 7.9 9.64 8.75 10.1 Oahu 7.49 6.61 13.2 8.21 6.83 20.2 Maui 8.12 7.43 9.2 8.65 7.86 10.1 Molokai 5.23 2.96 76.7 6.79 4.21 61.3 Lanai 4.33 3.12 38.9 4.94 3.08 60.5 Kauai 8.09 7.05 14.7 8.71 7.38 18.0 Hawaii Island 9.13 7.16 27.6 9.33 7.27 28.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 5.27 N/A 0.00 4.69 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 227.8 201.5 13.0 192.9 195.2 -1.2 Total by air 227.8 202.9 12.3 192.9 195.9 -1.5 Oahu 252.7 200.2 26.2 201.2 192.1 4.7 Maui 225.2 217.5 3.5 193.7 212.2 -8.7 Molokai 144.7 109.8 31.8 129.1 123.1 4.9 Lanai 489.5 483.8 1.2 442.9 472.9 -6.3 Kauai 202.3 200.4 1.0 204.0 189.8 7.5 Hawaii Island 186.6 181.8 2.7 159.4 178.3 -10.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 114.1 N/A 0.0 89.3 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,085.2 1,692.9 23.2 1,858.9 1,699.1 9.4 Total by air 2,085.2 1,720.5 21.2 1,858.9 1,714.8 8.4 Oahu 1,892.7 1,324.3 42.9 1,652.1 1,312.5 25.9 Maui 1,827.6 1,616.7 13.0 1,674.4 1,666.8 0.5 Molokai 756.5 324.9 132.9 876.6 518.1 69.2 Lanai 2,119.4 1,508.1 40.5 2,188.3 1,455.4 50.4 Kauai 1,636.2 1,412.2 15.9 1,776.6 1,401.1 26.8 Hawaii Island 1,704.2 1,301.2 31.0 1,487.0 1,296.0 14.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 601.5 N/A 0.0 418.9 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism