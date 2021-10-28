Gov. Wolf Highlights Significant State Infrastructure Investments During Philaport Tour with U.S. Labor Secretary

Governor Tom Wolf today joined United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to tour The Port of Philadelphia (Philaport) to highlight the Wolf Administration’s significant investments and job creation opportunities.

“Pennsylvania’s ports are vital to the economic success of Pennsylvania, and I am proud to say that the continued success of Philaport is one of my administration’s highest priorities,” said Gov. Wolf. “Investments made to Philaport have created thousands of jobs while promoting economic growth in the Philadelphia region and the entire commonwealth.”

In 2016, Governor Wolf announced his Port Development Plan to redevelop underutilized areas of Philaport by investing more than $300 million in the port’s infrastructure, warehousing, and equipment. Critical infrastructure investments included the purchase and implementation of three new super post-Panamax cranes at The Packer Avenue Marine terminal, ​the building of two new state-of-the-art warehouses, and the development of the Southport Auto Terminal, the first new port terminal in more than 45 years. Since implementing the infrastructure improvement plan the port has realized record breaking cargo volumes, nearly 60%percent container growth, and created thousands of new jobs.

“I am proud that these critical investments have further solidified that Philadelphia is the best place to ship and receive goods on the East Coast,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thank you to the administration’s partners, Philaport employees, and companies in helping realize our success.”