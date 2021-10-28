Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council to Hold Listening Session in Scranton on Nov. 4

The Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council has rescheduled a listening session in Scranton for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Brennan Hall, University of Scranton. The listening session will gather public feedback on congressional redistricting.

Governor Tom Wolf created the council of redistricting experts to provide him with recommendations for his review of the congressional redistricting plan which will be passed by the General Assembly later this year.

The decisions made through the redistricting process will affect every person and community in Pennsylvania for the next decade, and Pennsylvanians deserve to have their voices heard.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to visit the administration’s redistricting website to review draft Redistricting Principles developed by the Advisory Council, submit proposed maps, outline communities of interest and submit comments to help shape the outcome of this critical part of our democratic process.

The remaining listening sessions are follows:

11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 Drexel University Creese Student Center 3210 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19104 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 Penn State Main Campus HUB-Robeson Center Freeman Auditorium 201 Old Main University Park, PA 16802 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 Mansfield University Manser Hall 31 S. Academy St. Mansfield, PA 16933 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 University of Scranton Brennan Hall, The Rose Room 800 Linden St. Scranton, PA 18510

Members of the public are invited to attend. Please email the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at OIARSVP@pa.gov with your name to RSVP.