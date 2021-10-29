Real Estate Pioneer Announce the Launch of his First Ever Interactive Video Textbook
Jay Morrison announces a new 12-Step Interactive Video TextbookATLANTA, GA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Entrepreneur and author, Jay Morrison, announces the release of his book, 12-Step Real Estate and Business Crash Course, the first ever interactive video-textbook that teaches real estate in 7 different learning styles. Morrison has been in the real estate sector for 20 years. This book is the start of a marketing campaign that will help propel his #Next20 movement. The curriculum teaches students how to become a power player in real estate or full-time real estate entrepreneur and designed for any learner as early as 9th grade
Course participants gain an understanding of how to create a real estate business plan, build a real estate team and how to creatively finance deals. Students uncover tactics to find foreclosures and off-market properties. The course teaches how to find motivated sellers, real estate formulas, and the difference between a HELOC and refinancing and much more.
“My knowledge and 20 years’ worth of experience has given me an opportunity to go from real estate agent to becoming an international fund manager that has managed over $20 million in assets! I want to share the knowledge that made me so successful.” Morrison explained.
The 12-Step Real Estate and Business Crash Course includes:
-6.5 hours of video lessons
-Real estate and business templates, formulas and lists
-Glossary and definitions
-Tests and quizzes
-Net worth calculator
-Contracts and agreements
-290 page comprehensive curriculum
About Jay Morrison
Morrison is the bestselling author of Hip Hop 2 Homeowners: How We Build Wealth in America!; Lord of My Land: 5 Steps to Homeownership; and The Solution: How Africans in America Achieve Unity, Justice and Repair. He has also appeared as a real estate expert on NBC's Today Show and Open House NYC, as well as a community leader/social activist on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 and FOX's Justice with Judge Jeanine. Morrison, also known as “Mr. Real Estate,” is a real estate investor, realtor, TV personality, entrepreneur, social activist and CEO and founder of The Jay Morrison Academy, a real estate investing school with a physical campus in Atlanta that offers online courses and mentorship.
Morrison founded the First African American Owned Real Estate Crowdfund to raise $11.5 Million from 15,000 families in 22 different countries through the historic Tulsa Real Estate Fund.
A high school dropout, at-risk youth and three-time felon, Morrison made a major life transformation and now uses his life experiences and personal story of triumph to empower and impact the lives of thousands. Morrison made it his mission since the beginning of his journey to teach the value of wealth building, home ownership and financial literacy to those who were historically not provided this critical information.
This year, he’s celebrating 20 years of educating and empowering people to create a legacy and generational wealth.
To purchase the new 12-Step Real Estate and Business Crash Course: An Interactive Textbook visit:
https://www.12stepvip.com/optin1633972571559
