Gone to Dallas Offers Unbridled Entertainment Fueled by Texas History

Author Laurie Moore-Moore Author Laurie Moore-Moore drills down to the details of the past to create an unforgettable journey into the exciting, yet turbulent times of a young Texas in Gone to Dallas, The Storekeeper 1856-1861.

New book captures essence of what life was like for early settlers and how committed and tenacious they had to be to make it—especially the women.

Join author Laurie Moore-Moore as she masterfully draws you into the world of 1850s Texas in Gone to Dallas: The Storekeeper 1856-1861, her richly entertaining tale of migration, betrayal, dreams and determination. Salted with historically accurate events and populated with real characters, the book features a plucky female protagonist with a dream and begins the way many tales of the West do—with a dead body.

At the center of the story is Sara, a young woman who arrives in the Lone Star State alone, newly widowed and faced with making a living in a man’s world. Determined to open a general store in Dallas—a tiny settlement of log cabins on the Trinity River—she must overcome her own uncertainty, loneliness, vandalism and threats.

Readers will follow Sara as she strives to create her general store while living Dallas’ true history—from the beginnings of La Réunion (the European colony across the Trinity) to a frozen river, a grand ball and the mighty fire that burns Dallas to the ground. Dallas is a challenging place, especially with the Civil War looming. Even with the friendship of a retired Texas Ranger and Dallas’ most important citizen—another woman—is Sara strong enough to meet the challenge? The stakes are high. Failure means being destitute in Dallas.

Gone to Dallas is an unforgettable journey into the exciting, yet turbulent times of a young Texas. A compelling story with a cast of characters that will capture your heart with their tenacity and spirit as they work to create new lives at the edge of the frontier. It’s a tale of decency and resourcefulness that is fundamental to the continuing identity of Texas and the American West.

Laurie Moore-Moore was dubbed the “Luxury Real Estate Diva” by the Chicago Tribune during 15 years as founder and CEO of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Previously, she co-founded Real Trends, Inc., a publishing, communications and consulting business. While at Real Trends, Laurie spoke to an average of 10,000 real estate agents annually across North America. She is the author of Rich Buyer, Rich Seller—the Real Estate Agents’ Guide to Marketing Luxury Homes.

Her podcast, Texas Brave and Strong, features tidbits of Texas history you never learned in school. Find it on Spotify or your favorite podcast site. And for more information about Laurie, visit https://lauriemooremoore.com/.