Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 6:13 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male and an adult female, both suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/jNuogyFHW1o

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

