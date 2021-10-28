Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,450 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 400 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the 400 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:10 pm, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle while it was parked at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

You just read:

Suspects Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 400 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.