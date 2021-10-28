Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1700 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:54 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, 30 year-old Izat Petway of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

