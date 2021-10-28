Cannabis Seeds Market Size ($4,642.6Mn by 2028) Driven by Medical Industry (18.7% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The cannabis seeds market size to reach $4,642.6 million by 2028 from $1,217.4 million in 2020 to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2028; while North America held the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020.

According to our new research study on Cannabis Seeds Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds, and Autoflowering Seeds), Category (Organic and Conventional), Strain (Hybrid, Sativa, and Indica), and Distribution Channel (Wholesalers and Distributors, Specialty Stores, and Online Retail). The rising use of cannabis for medicinal and therapeutic purposes and the increasing legalization of cannabis in various countries are expected to drive the market growth. However, complex regulatory framework is acting as a restrain for the growth of cannabis seeds market.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,217.4 million in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 4,642.6 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 145 No. Tables 74 No. of Charts & Figures 72 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type, Category, Strain and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Cannabis Seeds Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Key market players operating in the cannabis seeds market are Christiania Seeds, Barney’s Souvenirs BV, Mountain Top Seed Bank, Paradise Seeds Family, Seed Supreme, Sensi Seeds, Serious Seeds, Sweet Seeds, The Seed Cellar, and Dutch Passion. Major market players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and expansion of their geographical presence and consumer base globally.

In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the global cannabis seeds market. The market is growing across the region due to the increasing legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes in North America. Furthermore, the medical application of cannabis is rapidly expanding as consumers become aware of its medicinal benefits. The presence of firms such as Medical Marijuana Inc.; Aphria Inc.; and Tilray, Inc. in North America contributes to the growth of the cannabis seeds market in the region. Furthermore, these businesses are interested in mergers and acquisitions, as well as expanding their production areas, all of which will help to enhance the cannabis seed industry in the region in the coming years.

Increasing Legalization of Cannabis in Various Countries is Exected to Drive the Cannabis Seeds Market Growth During Forecast Period:

The legalization of cannabis has allowed people to practice substance use safely while realizing its medicinal benefits. As a result, many countries around the world are gradually legalizing cannabis use. For instance, several countries, including Canada, Australia, Italy, Chile, Colombia, the Netherlands, Poland, and Portugal, have legalized the medical use of cannabis. Consumers in cannabis-legalized states in the US are mostly over the age of 50. This demographic profile is expected to boost the cannabis demand in the country due to the increased risk of chronic diseases after the age of 50 and the effectiveness of cannabis on such conditions. Along with this, in December 2018, the US government passed the Farm Bill to legalize cannabis with THC levels below 0.3% in the country. In addition, some of its derived compounds have been approved for medicinal use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Marinol, Syndros, Cesamet, and Epidolex are cannabinoid drugs that the FDA has approved. Additionally, in February 2016, the parliament of Australia amended the Narcotic Drugs Act, which has effectively legalized the growing of cannabis for medicinal and scientific purposes. Along with this, in April 2017, a joint Australia and New Zealand ministerial forum agreed to amend the country's shared Food Standards Code to permit the sale of low-THC seed as a food product. The amendment took place in November 2017; post the amendment, the cannabis seeds industry has grown.

Moreover, most countries in different regions across the globe have not legalized the recreational use of cannabis, however the perception of its use and sale has changed over time due to its medical benefits, which has increased the popularity of cannabis use in various regions and has fueled the growth of the cannabis market across the globe. Thus, the increasing legalization of cannabis in various countries is driving the cannabis seeds market.

Cannabis Seeds Market: Segment Overview

Based on type, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into regular seeds, feminized seeds, and autoflowering seeds. The feminized seeds segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Feminized cannabis seeds are genetically modified to produce exclusively female plants. The primary benefit for producers that utilize feminized cannabis seeds is that they do not have to identify or eliminate pollinating male plants. Growers have several advantages of using feminized cannabis seeds.

Based on strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into hybrid, sativa, and indica. The sativa segment held the largest share in the market in 2020. Cannabis sativa grows in hot, arid regions like Africa, Central America, Southeast Asia, and parts of Western Asia. Sativa typically has lower CBD levels and higher TCH levels. Sativa is known for its stimulating and anxiety-relieving properties. Sativa-dominant induce productivity and creativity while reducing tiredness. Because of high THC levels, psychological problems such as depression, PTSD, and anxiety are better treated with sativa strains. Therefore, sativa strains are being used to manufacture medicinal drugs that treat psychological disorders.

Based on distribution channel, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into wholesalers and distributors, specialty stores, and online retail. The wholesalers and distributors segment led the market with the largest share in 2020. Wholesalers and distributors of cannabis seeds are dedicated to supplying cannabis seeds to licensed retailers and dispensaries. They might be cultivators or producers of cannabis seeds or licensed third-party distributors or dealers. The third-party distributors purchase cannabis seeds in bulk from commercial cultivators and are responsible for distributing them to licensed retail stores and dispensaries. Distributors of cannabis seeds can distribute and store the seeds and function as an external sales staff for the wholesaler. Factors such as vast distribution network, bulk supply, and availability of various strains of cannabis seeds boost the sales of cannabis seeds by wholesalers and distributors.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cannabis Seeds Market:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a relatively moderate impact on the cannabis seeds market. For instance, according to the 2021 World Drug Report, during the pandemic in 2020, more than half (56%) of people who had used cannabis in the past 12 months said that they had used the same amount of cannabis before the pandemic. Almost a third (31%) of cannabis users aged 24 and under reported using more cannabis than those aged 25 and above (19%).

The pandemic helped to develop more awareness and interest in the medical sector of cannabis. Various research has also been carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, which focuses on the use of cannabis for the treatment of COVID-19. For instance, cannabis has shown great potential in the fight against COVID-19, largely due to its anti-inflammatory properties. The study published recently in Aging shows that cannabis could significantly improve the condition of COVID-19 patients by reducing a cytokine storm and protecting lung tissue from inflammatory damage. Research also shows that cannabis and its compounds have other important therapeutic properties, such as pain relief and anxiety reduction. While these may provide treatment to COVID-19 patients, more research into cannabis's pain-relieving and anxiety-reducing qualities on COVID-19 patients is required before any conclusions. Along with this, a lot of countries during this pandemic have been hit with tax shortfalls. The government of countries are looking for various sources of tax income. A potential source of tax income can be the legalization of cannabis, which could become progressively engaging. An increase in the sale of cannabis by legal sellers would provide a potential tax income gain in the coming years.

Key Questions to Request for Cannabis Seeds Market:

Can you list some of the major players operating in the global cannabis seeds market?

Which region held the largest share of the global cannabis seeds market?

Based on type, why is the feminized seeds segment expected to grow at the highest rate during 2021–2028?

Based on distribution channel, which segment is the fastest growing segment in the global cannabis seeds market?

What are the driving factors of the global cannabis seeds market? What is the latest trend for cannabis seeds market?

