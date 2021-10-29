Alma’s Way Available in Spanish Through a Partnership Between Fred Rogers Productions, Timeline Digital & Dicapta
The new Fred Rogers Productions series featuring a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx is available on PBS KIDS in Spanish
Finding the variety of voices to fit the unique needs for Alma’s family and friends in the middle of a pandemic required an unprecedented effort in terms of casting and technical production”WINTER SPRINGS , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alma’s Way, the new series from Fred Rogers Productions and created by Sonia Manzano, gives children ages 4-6 the tools to find their own answers, express what they think and feel, and recognize and respect the unique perspective of others while showcasing a diversity of cultures and flavors in its Spanish audio track version. Spanish language is nuanced, and each country uses different words and expressions. Based on her own experience growing up in the Bronx, Manzano wanted Alma’s neighborhood to include authentic New York Latino accents. Timeline Digital worked hand-in-hand with Fred Rogers Productions to ensure that the Spanish audio track version reflected that. Put together through a partnership between Timeline Digital and Dicapta, the diverse group of talented dubbing actors represents different countries, ages, and cultures, setting high standards in this exceptional production.
— Oscar Javier Cuesta
“Our technical and creative minds have not been challenged this much since the production of Real-Time Dubbing, the live dubbing production in Spanish of The Oprah Winfrey Show,” said Maria Victoria Diaz, President of Dicapta. “The Spanish audio track of Alma’s Way has all the key components of this wonderful show that tells the story of Alma, a proud, confident 6-year-old girl. We worked diligently with Fred Rogers Productions to review and revise the Spanish scripts every step of the way to be sure that the Spanish audio track version resonates with Latinx, Bilingual, and Spanish-speaking communities” said Carol Colmenares from Timeline Digital. “We are very proud of our team for making this possible.”
Each week, actors from Puerto Rico, Colombia, and Cuba bring to life the Spanish audio track for a new episode of Alma’s Way under the guidance and logistic coordination of dubbing producer Luz Helena Olarte. Over 30 people including actors, engineers, musicians, idiomatic and regional language experts as well as four recording studios based in multiple cities and countries make up the Spanish versioning team. We have implemented new techniques that allow for remote direction and contingency protocols to minimize the exposure to COVID- 19.
“Finding the variety of voices to fit the unique needs for Alma’s family and friends in the middle of a pandemic required an unprecedented effort in terms of casting and technical production”, said Spanish Dubbing Artistic Director Oscar Javier Cuesta. “We are delighted with the results.”
Alma’s Way is produced, written, and directed by a diverse team, and Latino voices are imbued throughout the series, both on-screen and behind the scenes. The series is created by Emmy®-winner Sonia Manzano and produced by Fred Rogers Productions. Ellen Doherty and Sonia Manzano are executive producers. Jorge Aguirre (Goldie & Bear) is head writer. The series is animated by Pipeline Studios (Elinor Wonders Why).
Meet Alma and her family’s Spanish voice actors.
Meet Alma and her friends’ Spanish voice actors.
Learn more about the show and find your local listing times.
About Timeline Digital
Timeline Digital is an Emmy- Award-winning production/ post-production company. Timeline Digital produces compelling content for today’s multi-platform distribution outlets. Timeline Digital knows how to tell a story that will be memorable, a story that will reach your audience.
About Dicapta
Dicapta Corporation is a communications technology company focused on making media accessible for people with visual and hearing disabilities. It has been offering high-quality description, captioning, and language customization services since 2004. Dicapta has served the TV industry, media companies, educational institutions, and a variety of organizations in making communications accessible to everyone.
About Fred Rogers Productions
Fred Rogers Productions was founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 as the non-profit producer of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for PBS. In the years that followed, it created hundreds of episodes of this much-loved program and extended Fred’s values and approach to other efforts in promoting children’s social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children. Fred Rogers Productions continues to build on Fred’s legacy in innovative ways through a wide variety of media and engages new generations of children and families with his timeless wisdom. The company’s highly-rated children’s series, including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods, have earned 30 Emmy® Awards among other important honors. Newly launched in 2021 on PBS KIDS is Donkey Hodie, the innovative puppet series inspired by characters from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood; and the just-released Alma’s Way, an animated series created by Sonia Manzano, known to generations of children and adults as “Maria” on Sesame Street. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Amanda Cadena
Dicapta
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter