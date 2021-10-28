Attorney General Ford Meets with Leaders in Elko County on Second Day of Rural Tour

Ely, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford met with local leaders in Elko County on the second day of his four-day long tour of the state’s rural areas.

The tour, which began early Tuesday morning in Fallon, will culminate in the Attorney General’s participation in the Nevada Day parade in Carson City on Saturday, Oct. 30.

“I want to thank everyone that took time out of their schedule to meet with our group today,” said AG Ford. “Elko County is one of our state’s most beautiful areas, and is brimming with cultural and natural beauty. My staff and I had a productive day hearing from leadership in these communities.”

Elko

In Elko, AG Ford met with city and county officials including Mayor Reece Keener, Police Chief Ty Trouten and County Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi, Jon Karr and Rex Steninger to discuss how the Office of the Attorney General could be of assistance in both the city and county of Elko.

Afterwards, the AG and staff toured Friends of Service Helping (FISH), an Elko-based food bank, soup kitchen and community service center providing invaluable services to the community.

“I was blown away by the work that FISH is doing to help the community of Elko,” said AG Ford. “Every time my staff and I turned a corner in their facility, there was an example of a new service they had prepared for those in need. I’d like to thank the center for having us.”

Secret Pass Ranch

AG Ford and staff then left the city of Elko to tour the Secret Pass Ranch in rural Elko County. The ranch, operated by the Sorensen family since the 1950s, operates on a “regenerative” philosophy.

Jared Sorenson, the ranch’s current owner, explained to the AG and staff how he and his family work to ensure they are protecting their ranch and the surrounding environment.

Part of their strategy includes working with the state’s Conservation Credit System to protect habitat for the greater sage-grouse. Many environmentalists have expressed concern that the greater sage-grouse could be in danger due to ongoing habitat loss.

“The work that the Sorensens are doing on their beautiful ranch is an excellent example of how Nevadans can work the land while taking steps to protect the surrounding environment,” said AG Ford. “The tour of their ranch was extremely informative, and I’d like to express my thanks to the Sorensen family for having us on their land.”

West Wendover

In West Wendover, AG Ford met with officials including Mayor Daniel Corona, Council Members Jasie Holm and Kathy Durham and West Wendover Police Lieutenant Brad Hillaker. The group discussed ongoing needs in West Wendover and how the Office of the Attorney General could offer any assistance.