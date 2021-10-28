Global Ventures Summit & Koch Disruptive Technologies Announce November Startup Event

Global Ventures Summit 2021

GVS brings together global powerhouses in private equity and global entrepreneurs in order to drive new investment and conversation in efforts of globalization.

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ventures Summit has announced its return to an in-person event for November 17th in San Antonio, Texas. GVS has brought on a new partner with Koch Disruptive Technologies and both organizations are looking forward to causing disruption to the classic issue of lack of access to fair capital by entrepreneurs all over the world.

The Global Ventures Summit brings "Silicon Valley to the World" and hosts the world’s largest powerhouses in the private equity space and gives global entrepreneurs an audience with them in order to drive new investment and conversation in efforts of globalization. The event, put on by Parkpine Capital, will be held at The Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas on November 17th, 2021. Startups, entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers will be in attendance and all interested are encouraged to attend. Special musical guest to end the event is pending announcement. Tickets can be purchased online.

“Global Ventures Summit is impressive and is extending its reach and looking at a global perspective,” said Jason Illian, Managing Director at KDT. “There are great entrepreneurs and companies all over the world and they need the opportunity to change all of society. We are impressed with what GVS has done in the past with conversations, deals, and opportunities. These align with the vision and values that we have at KDT as an investment subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the U.S.”

The Global Ventures Summit brings venture capital opportunities to areas typically underserved by traditional venture capital firms. GVS connects innovative startup investors with advisors, influencers, and founders in emerging entrepreneurial locations such as Mexico City, Luxembourg, Toronto, Guadalajara, and Riyadh. In 2018, 9 companies closed over $25M in funding at the event. The GVS summit features an all-star lineup of Venture Capital veterans and investors sharing their ideas and experiences, previous speakers include Tim Draper, Snoop Dogg, and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

“When I launched the first e-commerce pharmacy in Africa & the Middle East in 2006, it made me realize that we need to shake up the system to improve access to funding on a global level," said Ahmed Shabana, Founder and Managing Partner at Parkpine Capital. "There are millions of entrepreneurs around the world who have great companies but don’t have access to fair capital, and we need to change that. We need to bring together the world’s biggest powerhouses in the private equity space and give those entrepreneurs that never get attention an audience with them in order to drive new investment and conversation in efforts of globalization. That is what GVS is working for.”

About Global Ventures Summit

The Global Ventures Summit was created to connect influencers of the highest growth startup ecosystems in the world. We enable innovative startups to access venture capital professionals, funded technology startup founders, and policymakers in the freshest tech scenes on the planet. GVSummit is a business unit of Parkpine Capital, learn more at gvsummit.co and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/GVSummit2021