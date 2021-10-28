PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display Skeltontown Road Bridge Project in Cussewago Township, Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Skeltontown Road (Route 1006) over a tributary of French Creek in Cussewago Township, Crawford County.

The bridge is located between the intersection of Skeltontown Road and Plank Road (Route 1019) and the intersection of Skeltontown Road and Capp Road.

The project will include replacing the existing reinforced concrete slab bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur during the summer of 2022.

A 10.7-mile detour will be required for approximately five weeks of the project. It will be posted using Fry Road (Route 1015), Hill Road (Route 1002), Plank Road, and Blystone Road (Route 1017).

The bridge was built in 1930. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 300 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Skeltontown Road Bridge Replacement, which will be held online only, includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It will be open from October 28 to November 15, 2021 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitch Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mitch Fabry, PennDOT Project Manager, at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

