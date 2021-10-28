SC DSS Honors October Employees of the Month

October 26, 2021 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The six most recently selected were: Andrena Rice, Economic Services Division, Greenville County; Brandi Nerud, Adult Advocacy Services Division, State Office; Jennifer Fenters, Legal Services Division, Marlboro County; Sheila Tindal, Finance Services Division, State Office; Terri Thompson, Child Welfare Services Division, Richland County; and Patricia Murray, Child Support Services Division, Lowcountry Region.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.