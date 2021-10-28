Attorney General Paxton and 20 attorneys general wrote President Biden to challenge his administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors. The mandate stands on shaky legal ground and requires compliance on a rushed, unrealistic timeline.

“The Biden Administration will be liable for the damages caused by this unconstitutional and reckless vaccine mandate,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will not allow the federal government to control the health and livelihoods of hard-working Americans by imposing ill-advised regulations on federal contractors.”

You can read the letter here.