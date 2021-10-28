Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,470 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton and 20 Attor­neys Gen­er­al Chal­lenge Fed­er­al Con­trac­tor Vac­cine Mandate

Attorney General Paxton and 20 attorneys general wrote President Biden to challenge his administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors. The mandate stands on shaky legal ground and requires compliance on a rushed, unrealistic timeline.  

“The Biden Administration will be liable for the damages caused by this unconstitutional and reckless vaccine mandate,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will not allow the federal government to control the health and livelihoods of hard-working Americans by imposing ill-advised regulations on federal contractors.” 

You can read the letter here. 

You just read:

Pax­ton and 20 Attor­neys Gen­er­al Chal­lenge Fed­er­al Con­trac­tor Vac­cine Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.