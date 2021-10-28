EMC Testing Market Size ($3,066.7Mn by 2028) Lead by Electric Vehicles (5.4% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The EMC testing market size to reach $3,066.7 million by 2028 from $2,116.9 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028; while in 2020, hardware and software segment led the market with a market share of 64.7% and consumer appliances and electronics segment led the market with a share of 26.0%.

According to our new research study on EMC Testing Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware and Software, and Services), Service Type (Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services, and Other Services), and End-Use (Consumer Appliances and Electronics, Automotive, Military and Aerospace, IT and Telecommunications, Medical, Industrial, and Others).

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2,116.9 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3,066.7 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 174 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 85 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Offering, Service Type and End-Use Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

EMC Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AMETEK. Inc., Element Materials Technology, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, NTS, ROHDEandSCHWARZ, SGS SA, and TÜV SÜ are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global EMC testing market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, TÜV SÜD announced that it is acquiring PROSE Group's testing section in Switzerland, which is enhancing its rolling stock and component testing capabilities. TÜV SÜD's position as a leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services in the rail industry is strengthened by the purchase.

All electrical and electronic devices generate some form of unwanted interference/radiation that is unavoidable. As these gadgets are increasingly being used in proximity to one another, they should function normally without interfering with or being hampered by other devices. Thus, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is a critical feature of electrical and electronic devices. They should, however, release limited radiations and be impervious to a particular degree of electromagnetic radiation to ensure proper functioning. As different electronic devices play pivotal roles in of business environment, the compliance demands pertaining to EMC and electromagnetic immunity (EMI) testing are becoming highly challenging with the introduction of new business rules. The ability of the EMC testing chamber(s) to be certified ensures that the items will be precisely measured for EMC approval. Certification services are expected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period. These services ensure the functionality and safety of products. They entail aspects such as safety and health, quality, environment, social responsibility, and customized audits. Businesses can buy certification services to bind to present processes to improve their business performance. Thus, a surge in demand for certification services is bolstering the EMC testing market growth.

EMC shielding protects electronic devices from corrosion and oxidation. Controlling electromagnetic radiation can be done with materials including metals, plastics, and conducting polymers. Metals are normally the most preferred option for EMC shielding, but they are not favored as an EMC shielding agent in current electronic systems due to their high weight and cost, and vulnerability to environmental degradation. While polymeric composite materials are lightweight and less expensive to produce, they do not have built-in EMC shielding. The cost of EMC shielding systems typically involves the expense of assessing the compliance of multiple operations, such as cleaning, loading and unloading, and masking, against the set criteria. This additional expense adds to the final product's overall cost. Many electronic device makers consider including EMC shielding in the design phase and subsequently create products that meet the target market's needs. In case of failure to perform the needed EMC shielding, manufacturers must seek other shielding options to ensure their products’ compliance with the target market without compromising the design. This eventually triggers the final cost of products and lengthens their time to market. Thus, the high costs of EMC shielding stifle market expansion.

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Propel EMC Testing Market Growth in Coming Years:

Computers, cellphones, tablets, and laptops, among other electronic devices, are extensively used by people for applications such as communication, entertainment, and official work. Increasing popularity of voice-assisted personal infotainment systems, rising demand for electronic appliances in automobiles, surging in the use of smartphones, growing knowledge about the impact of artificial intelligence, and increasing deployment of 5G cellular networks are contributing to the elevated sales of consumer electronics. The importance of ensuring EMC is growing significantly with the escalating use of electronic gadgets such as computers, mobile phones, and navigation systems. Factors such as the high potential for emissions owing to variable supply voltages, higher clock frequencies, quicker slew rates, and increased package density along with a high need for smaller, lighter, cheaper, and low-power devices are bolstering the demand for EMC shielding. Reliable EMI protection contributes considerably to machines’ reliability, adding value to them. Thus, a continuously rising demand for consumer electronics is fueling the EMC testing market growth.

EMC Testing market: End-Use Overview

Based on end-use, the EMC testing market is segmented into consumer appliances and electronics, automotive, military and aerospace, IT and telecommunications, military and aerospace, industrial, and others. The consumer appliances and electronics segment led the market with a share of 26.0% in 2020. Further, the same segment is expected to hold 23.5% market share by 2028. The increasing GDP per capita and positive outlook toward the uptake of electronic devices are augmenting the demand for EMC testing across the world. The advent of compact smart wearables is fueling the need for microelectronics. EMC testing is done for all electronic products, such as smartphones, wearable devices, TVs, and appliances. Further, the emergence of smart electronics devices with the integration of multiple processors, sensors, and other components is accelerating the need for EMC testing, thereby boosting the market’s growth. Technology is playing a crucial role in developing electronics with a smaller size and low power demand. Moreover, with the incremental growth in the uptake of IoT solutions along with the emergence of smart cities, globally the EMC testing market is expected to witness new and lucrative growth opportunities in forthcoming years.

