Criminal justice leaders graduate from Chief Executive Seminar

October 28, 2021 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 14 chief executives from the Chief Executive Seminar, Class 54, today at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The graduates, who represent criminal justice agencies from around the state, serve in leadership roles within their agencies.

The goal of the Chief Executive Seminar is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging demands of the future. Class participants study trends and events that may affect criminal justice professionals and the state while developing new leadership skills to address the changes that lie ahead. This year, participants met for three weeks in Tallahassee with a focus on topics such as defining the future, organizational realities and leadership challenges.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the state university system, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature in recognition of the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

Below is a list of graduates of the 54th Chief Executive Seminar.

Interim Chief Bryan S. Dorman Bartow Police Department Sheriff Eric S. Flowers Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Chief Michael G. Gregory Boynton Beach Police Department Deputy Chief Travis Grimm Belle Isle Police Department Chief Deputy Kenneth LaPee Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Sandy Mandell Florida Highway Patrol Director Charles Schaeffer Florida Department of Law Enforcement Chief Kipp M. Shimpeno Pembroke Pines Police Department Sheriff Gordon Smith Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Tonja Bryant Smith Tallahassee Police Department Inspector General Ken Sumpter Florida Department of Corrections Chief Charlie Vazquez Tampa International Airport Police Department Captain Thijuana Williams Florida Southwest College Police Department Lt. Colonel Daniel Williamson Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001