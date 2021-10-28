Edge AI Software Market is Expected to Reach USD 2271.73 Million at a CAGR of 21.3% by 2027- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

Market Scope:

Edge AI is a combination of 2 technologies, namely edge computing and artificial intelligence. It can process data generated at the edge of the network on local devices and imperative in making decisions. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) report on the edge AI software market covers a comprehensive analysis conducted with the help of primary and secondary market research methods. It covers prospects on the industry for the forecast period (2021-2027) while taking into consideration the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Intelligent Solutions to Drive Market Demand

The huge demand for intelligent solutions as well as utilization of AI algorithms to compute data from large sets without depending on the internet can drive market growth. Automation of cooling and heating systems to provide convenience and comfort to home owners can drive the market demand for edge AI software systems. Bundled products that work in a common connected platform are the latest selling point pursued by developers to drive sales of automation systems. For instance, Samsung Corporation has developed the SmartThings application to control a bevy of products on the platform. It can be used in creating ambience for single family and multi-family environments.

Transformation of Enterprises to Spur Market Growth

Smart homes can utilize edge AI software solutions for controlling heating, electrical, cooling, and light appliances. They can increase comfort and usability while managing the ambience of rooms through a centralized remote. Moreover, it can enhance the security of homes by enabling floodlights and security illuminations at breach points. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the demand for smart lights by providing a safe space for work in homes and workstations.

Privacy and Security Concerns to Impede Market Growth

The huge initial costs of installation owing to added costs of installation and equipment can hamper the edge AI software market growth. Use of expensive software, light sources, and control systems can deter potential clients. However, dipping prices of LEDs and energy savings of these lights can prove to be fruitful to the market in the coming years.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Solutions to Gain Market Share

By component, the edge AI software market has been segmented into solution and service. The solutions segment is further bifurcated into software tools and platforms. The service segment has been further segmented into training & consultation services, system integration & testing services, and support & maintenance services.

Sensor Data to be Biggest Data Source in Global Market

By data sources, the edge AI software market has been segmented into biometric data, video and image recognition, speech recognition, sensor data, and mobile data.

Video Surveillance Application to Gain Traction

By application, the edge AI software market has been segmented into energy management, access management, autonomous vehicles, video surveillance, remote monitoring & predictive maintenance, telemetry, and others. Video surveillance can gain a large market share owing to power of edge computing as well as compressing raw data by sending it to the cloud.

Telecom Vertical to Benefit the Maximum from Edge Computing

By vertical, the edge AI software market has been segmented into healthcare, government & public, manufacturing, energy & utilities, automotive, telecom, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Global Edge AI software Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the demand share of the edge AI software market owing to investments in modernization of infrastructure and technological advances in computing. Strides in artificial intelligence as well as government funded research programs coupled with presence of key players can drive regional market growth. Commercial facility owners are increasing embracing edge AI software solutions to conserve energy. Rollout of 5G services can influence decisions of large enterprises.

APAC to Display Highest CAGR

APAC is estimated to display a strong growth rate owing to adoption of connected lighting systems in smart offices and homes. Rise of government-driven infrastructural projects and development of residential homes can provide opportunities to players in the regional market. Undertaking of smart city projects and initiatives by governments to offer LED lights at subsidized prices can bode well for the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Edge AI Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the healthcare sector realize the potential of edge AI. Increased funding in research to keep data across enterprises safe can drive market growth. The demand for edge computing post-pandemic as well as shift to digitalization by edtech and fintech sectors can provide growth avenues to the edge AI software market.

Industry News

Aramco, a leading energy and chemicals provider, has deployed edge powered solutions built on the FogHorn Lightining EdgeAI platform to provide predictive monitoring for equipment failure and automation of various processes.

