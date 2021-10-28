Smart Dust Market 2021 Business Scenario | Key Players: BetaBatt, Cleverciti Systems GmbH, Civic Smart, Defendec

Smart Dust Market

Demand for related information and the innovation of advanced technologies such as are further estimated to support the growth of smart dust market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of smart dust technology in agricultural, medicine, and industrial monitoring drives growth of the smart dust market. Smart dust technology increases efficiency of devices such as GPS receivers, security & tracking devices, and radioactive sensors, which drives the market growth. In addition, rise in demand for related data and advancements in technologies also propel the market growth. Smart dust technology is useful in security and tracking as well as in monitoring activities in military, which also boosts growth of the smart dust market. However, high cost of implementation and deployment hampers the smart dust market growth. Contrarily, smart dust technology reduces overall infrastructural as well as system costs leading to increase in its adoption across organizations during the forecast period. In addition, ongoing technological advancements such as incorporation of IoT in smart dust, coupled with new product launches by major players operating in the market are expected to create various growth opportunities for the smart dust market.

Major players analyzed in the market include BetaBatt Inc., Cleverciti Systems GmbH, Civic Smart Inc, Crossbow Technology Inc., Defendec Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Smartdust Solutions Ltd., Valarm LLC, and White Labs Pte. Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• New technology called ‘Smart Dust’ is a battery-free, energy harvesting 'sense-it-all' with integrated pre-quantum superposition processor and AI that communicates wirelessly with cloud. Smart dust with an integrated capillary system and markers is expected to act as powerful tool in combating viruses & detecting pathogens.

• An IIT-incubated start-up Antariksh developed a 'smart bin system' called “Air Bin” in April, 2020 in India to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through waste generated at hospitals, clinics, public places, and quarantine zones.

