Cinse Bonino’s Life Lines explores the inner life of lockdown

Life Lines available on Blurb

This collection of 531 Pandemic poems posted on social media helped many identify and deal with their own feelings. Now they remind us all what we have learned.

Cinse Bonino's poems are small gemstones, tiny moments, images, thoughts, ideas, exchanges from our shared experience during the pandemic and told in spare and powerful ways.” — Geoff Gevalt

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burlington, Vermont, author and educator Cinse Bonino has announced the release of her new book Life Lines, a collection of 531 poems originally posted on social media as Bonino tried to stay connected to friends and family during the pandemic lockdown.

“The tiny poems I started writing during lockdown began as a way for me to process what was happening in my life at that time,” Bonino said. “Posting these poems on social media every day allowed me to connect with others, as I was living alone and hungry for human contact.”

Friends and strangers responded to Bonino’s poems by commenting on her posts or reaching out to her privately.

“They told me they recognized their own experiences and felt as if they had been given words to describe what they were feeling,” Bonino said of her readers. “The poems seemed to help them to feel more connected to each other, too.”

Life Lines tackles themes such as loneliness, boredom, sexuality, hope, and uncertainty with compassion and even a dash of whimsy.

In one quirky, optimistic poem, Bonino writes,

the crows played

hide and seek

in the tallest trees

trying to teach me

to keep my head up

In another, Bonino touches on a renewed sense of self-reliance.

Your absence

teaches me

to be here

for myself.

Other verses are instructional, compelling the reader to use the time of solitude to look within. Bonino writes,

Quarantine yourself

from your

addiction to working

so hard

to be

angry.

“In the midst of pandemic and other hard and dreary things, Cinse's poetry comes like a reviving tonic,” said reader Julia Curry. “The rides she takes us on are sometimes twisty, sometimes reflective, but always fresh. True to say, Cinse has given me life."

Another reader said Bonino’s poetry helped them to stare down the challenges of isolation during lockdown.

“Every day you open my heart to the possibility of facing the world with courage,” said Facebook user Lisa Naomi K. “Your words give me courage. Painful though they may be. Your voice resonates.”

After lockdown ended, Bonino decided to turn the poems into a book, “partly because I wanted to document the pandemic experience and even more because I wanted to capture what I and others had learned by going through it,” she said. “I was intrigued by the process of presenting a body of work first as temporary, in-the-moment, individual posts and then in the more permanent and traditional form of a book.”

Bonino has always had a knack for understanding the depths of human nature. Her accomplishments include lecturing at the Marconi Institute’s Creativity Conference in Bologna, Italy, authoring a book on creativity with a preface by Martin Cooper (inventor of the cell phone), and conducting workshops and “individual awareness sessions” with a focus on fear and relationships. She currently works as a creative and educational consultant through her website seechoosedo.com.

“Cinse’s poems were a touchstone for me during the pandemic,” said reader Madeline Bell. “Reading Cinse’s compassionate thoughts and fearless insights helped me feel connected during a time of isolation. I shared her poems with family and friends when I couldn’t find my own words to express how I was feeling. Cinse is a brilliant and witty poet that challenges us all to share our truth.”

Reader Geoffrey Gevalt praised Bonino’s economy of language.

“Cinse Bonino's poems are small gemstones, tiny moments, images, thoughts, ideas, exchanges from our shared experience during the pandemic and told in spare and powerful ways,” Gevalt said. “What I love about her poetry is the depth and universality achieved in such a small package. Each word is important. But so is the flow and the musicality.”

Bonino said the feeling of recognition her poems inspired in others convinced her to memorialize the unique, often challenging year in book form.

“This collection of poems helps me to remember what we all lived through during the pandemic and what I’ve learned about myself and the world,” Bonino said. “I hope they can help readers do the same.”

Life Lines can be purchased by visiting Blurb: blurb.com/b/10874692-life-lines

Press inquiries can be sent to Cinse.Bonino@gmail.com

