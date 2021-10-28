HPIL Holding (OTC:HPIL) announces with Stargaze Entertainment Group (OTC: STGZ) to cancel the deal with its NFT Division
EINPresswire.com/ -- October 28th, 2021 HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that they have come to a mutual agreement with Stargaze Entertainment Group (OTC: STGZ) to cancel the NFT Domain acquisition.
“After much thought and with more information gathering on what would be needed both companies believe that the complications that would arise is not in either companies or its shareholders best interest”, said Stephen Brown CEO.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
HPIL Holding
1720-650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.hpilholding.ca
info@hpilholding.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
