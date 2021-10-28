Valuable Info from Orlando Air Conditioning Experts: Different Types of HVAC Filters and How to Know Which One is Right
The Florida-based heating, cooling, and air conditioning company presents a guide to the major types of household air filters and their respective attributes.
HVAC filters work to improve air quality by removing dust, pollen, pet dander, and other tiny particles from the air.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An often under-appreciated aspect of a household’s health and wellness infrastructure are the filters used to clean the air being cycled through its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. HVAC filters work to improve air quality by removing dust, pollen, pet dander, and other tiny particles from the air. They do this by trapping these particles on the filter’s surface and preventing them from being recirculated within a household.
— Orlando Air Conditioning Experts
With this in mind, it’s easy to understand why having an effective HVAC filter is important. However, there are several different types of HVAC filters on the market, each with its own attributes. How is an average person supposed to know what type of filter is right for their home? By means of answering that question, the following is short rundown of the major types of HVAC filters available to homeowners, as well as their Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values (MERV) ratings, which indicate a filter’s ability to capture contaminants and particulates, with higher numbers indicating better performance.
Fiberglass Filters
The least expensive type of filter, fiberglass filters are disposable. Although they cause very little strain on a household’s HVAC system, thus decreasing wear and tear and limiting the amount of maintenance needed, fiberglass filters aren’t great at trapping dust and other smaller contaminant particles. If anyone in the household suffers from allergies or respiratory issues, this type of filter is probably not the best choice. Typically, fiberglass filters have a MERV rating of 4.
Pleated Filters
Made from cotton or polyester folds, pleated filters are slightly more expensive than fiberglass filters but do a much better job capturing small particles, such as dust, mold spores, and pet dander. An easy rule to keep in mind with respect to ascertaining the quality of pleated filters is the more pleats a filter has, the more effective it will be at preventing harmful particulates from circulating throughout a household. MERV ratings for pleated filters typically range from 5-8.
HEPA Filters
High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are a wise choice if anyone in a household has bad allergies or other respiratory problems. While they cost significantly more than fiberglass or pleated filters, they are also substantially better at filtering out airborne contaminants, such as dust, pollen, mold, dander, viruses, and bacteria, typically pulling up to 99.97% of them out of the air. HEPA filters usually have a MERV rating of 11 or higher. One drawback of HEPA filters is that they can create air intake difficulties for some HVAC systems. For this reason, it is a good idea to check with certified HVAC service professionals before installing a HEPA filter to a household’s HVAC system
Ultraviolet Filters
Ultraviolet (UV) filters are used in many air cleaners and are often pre-installed in HVAC systems. As their name suggests, these filters use ultraviolet light to kill viruses, bacteria, and other harmful micro-organisms that dwell in the air. However, UV filters are not designed to capture dust, pollen, or other small particulates, and so they are most effective when used in conjunction with a type of HVAC filter that is, such as fiberglass or pleated filters.
Should any homeowner in the Orlando, Florida area have any further questions about HVAC filters, Orlando Air Conditioning Experts is more than happy to offer assistance. The company’s technicians are well-versed in all HVAC-related matters.
Anyone interested in learning more about Orlando Air Conditioning Experts and the many HVAC services it provides is encouraged to visit the company’s official website.
About Orlando Air Conditioning Experts:
Orlando Air Conditioning Experts is a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) service repair and installation company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and specializing in both central and ductless mini-split air conditioning. The company serves both residential and commercial clients, combining the use of the highest quality parts and equipment with an emphasis on individualized customer service. The technicians employed by Orlando Air Conditioning Experts are well-trained professionals, qualified to repair and perform maintenance on any brand of heater or air conditioner, and the company includes a warranty with all the heating and air conditioning services it provides. Should an unanticipated HVAC problem arise, emergency service is available at any time, day or night. Orlando Air Conditioning Experts maintains strategic partnerships with industry giants Lennox, RunTru, Rheem, Trane, York, and Fujitsu. The company is accredited by Better Business Bureau, where it maintains an A+ listing.
Management
Orlando Air Conditioning Experts
+1 407-986-9977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other