Global Day of Action: Transforming Corporate Culture to Reduce Carbon Emissions
UK-Based Online Contact Centre Reduces Carbon Emissions to Zero Thanks to Remote Working.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 6th is celebrated as the Global Day of Action, calling upon all individuals and climate activists to unite for a common goal: convincing governments and corporations to take action to reduce CO2 emissions in an effort to reduce global warming to just 1.5C. 2021 has seen an alarming rise in global temperatures along with extreme heatwaves all over the world, raising significant concern as we question whether it is already too late to stop climate change and avoid potentially catastrophic consequences?
According to research by the Climate Accountability Institute, just 20 of the world’s largest corporations are responsible for more than 35% of total carbon dioxide and methane emissions globally. Traditional office-based work requires companies to maintain large office spaces and consume huge amounts of energy, only accelerating the pace of global warming.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global switch to remote work environments, it has become clear that this has been a positive change for the planet. Thanks to modern technology, further changes to the way we work are inevitable and can be achieved swiftly.
"When we talk about the carbon footprint per employee in a corporate, office-based culture, we need to estimate not only the emissions produced by the office space or building utilities themselves, but also the additional energy consumption of each individual, such as their daily commute or even ordering lunch to be delivered to the workplace. The past year has been a period of transformation for those companies that were open to modernising and adjusting to a new reality. In doing so, many of them saw numerous benefits for both their business and the environment,” says Nicola Priestley, Contact Centre Manager at Norango.
Nicola continues, "At Norango, we’ve been successfully practicing a remote work model for over 15 years already, organising all of our processes to become cloud-based and paperless, with the goal of eventually bringing our carbon footprint down to nearly zero. By offsetting the rest, we’ve managed to get as close to zero emissions as is currently possible."
According to a carbon footprint assessment conducted over 8 months, a remote worker at Norango produces only 0.5 tonnes of CO2 compared to the average of 3.5 tonnes produced by a regular office worker, which skyrockets up to 20 tonnes of CO2 per worker at high-energy organisations.
Ronny Vergara
Get-Found
email us here