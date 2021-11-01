UpWest Supports Food Recovery During The Month Of November To Benefit We Don’t Waste, A Food Recovery Non-Profit
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving is nearing, which means families around the country will soon be gathering around the dinner table to swap stories and share one of the most comforting meals of the year. While it is an opportunity to replenish ourselves, this food-focused holiday has evolved into a celebration of gratitude and giving back to those in need.
This November, UpWest is bringing their purpose to provide comfort to life by supporting an incredible food recovery organization. We're known for bringing customers comfy clothes and content but this year we are expanding our efforts to bring comfort to those in need through this unique partnership. We believe everyone should experience the comfort of a nourishing meal, especially during a season of food celebrations.
To make good on this commitment, we will be donating 1% of our online proceeds throughout the month of November and 10% of online proceeds on Giving Tuesday (November 30th) to We Don’t Waste, a Denver, Colorado based non-profit. More than 38 million Americans, and 1 in 3 Coloradans are experiencing food insecurity. Yet, 40 percent of all food goes unsold or uneaten in the United States. Instead of being consumed, this food ends up in a landfill, where it decomposes and releases methane — a greenhouse gas between 24 and 87 times more potent than CO2. This makes reducing food waste one of the top three ways to reverse climate change. Making wasted food a very uncomfortable reality for both people and planet.
Let’s make this holiday season a little more comfortable for those who in need of a consistent source of food. Join UpWest and We Don’t Waste to rescue quality, perishable items from the food industry. Food that would typically go to the landfill can be rescued and donated to someone in need. This November shop online at www.upwest.com to help make a difference.
About UpWest:
Founded in 2019, UpWest is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand offering apparel, sleep, wellness and home goods for mindful men and women. They strive to bring comfort to customers' daily lives through content, commerce and community. Through their Comfort for Good initiative, UpWest aims to positively impact people and planet with the choices they make in giving back to those in need and in sustainability efforts. For more information visit UpWest.com and follow along on Instagram @Go_UpWest
About We Don’t Waste:
We Don’t Waste believes nutritious food should go to people, not landfills. We Don't Waste reduces hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food from the food industry and delivering it free-of-charge to food pantries, soup kitchens, schools, and shelters serving those in need. Since 2009, We Don’t Waste has recovered and distributed more than 161 million servings of food to those in need. For more information, visit www.WeDontWaste.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Emily Reichert
UpWest
emily@upwest.com
Visit us on social media:
Other