Submit Release
News Search

There were 209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,220 in the last 365 days.

UpWest Supports Food Recovery During The Month Of November To Benefit We Don’t Waste, A Food Recovery Non-Profit

UpWest is a retail company on a mission to give back to people and planet. This November they have partnered with We Don't Waste to bring awareness about the food recovery process. UpWest will be donating 1% of our online proceeds throughout the month of

UpWest will be donating 1% of our online proceeds throughout the month of November and 10% of online proceeds on Giving Tuesday to a nonprofit organization called We Don’t Waste located in Denver, Colorado.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving is nearing, which means families around the country will soon be gathering around the dinner table to swap stories and share one of the most comforting meals of the year. While it is an opportunity to replenish ourselves, this food-focused holiday has evolved into a celebration of gratitude and giving back to those in need.

This November, UpWest is bringing their purpose to provide comfort to life by supporting an incredible food recovery organization. We're known for bringing customers comfy clothes and content but this year we are expanding our efforts to bring comfort to those in need through this unique partnership. We believe everyone should experience the comfort of a nourishing meal, especially during a season of food celebrations.

To make good on this commitment, we will be donating 1% of our online proceeds throughout the month of November and 10% of online proceeds on Giving Tuesday (November 30th) to We Don’t Waste, a Denver, Colorado based non-profit. More than 38 million Americans, and 1 in 3 Coloradans are experiencing food insecurity. Yet, 40 percent of all food goes unsold or uneaten in the United States. Instead of being consumed, this food ends up in a landfill, where it decomposes and releases methane — a greenhouse gas between 24 and 87 times more potent than CO2. This makes reducing food waste one of the top three ways to reverse climate change. Making wasted food a very uncomfortable reality for both people and planet.

Let’s make this holiday season a little more comfortable for those who in need of a consistent source of food. Join UpWest and We Don’t Waste to rescue quality, perishable items from the food industry. Food that would typically go to the landfill can be rescued and donated to someone in need. This November shop online at www.upwest.com to help make a difference.


About UpWest:
Founded in 2019, UpWest is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand offering apparel, sleep, wellness and home goods for mindful men and women. They strive to bring comfort to customers' daily lives through content, commerce and community. Through their Comfort for Good initiative, UpWest aims to positively impact people and planet with the choices they make in giving back to those in need and in sustainability efforts. For more information visit UpWest.com and follow along on Instagram @Go_UpWest

About We Don’t Waste:
We Don’t Waste believes nutritious food should go to people, not landfills. We Don't Waste reduces hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food from the food industry and delivering it free-of-charge to food pantries, soup kitchens, schools, and shelters serving those in need. Since 2009, We Don’t Waste has recovered and distributed more than 161 million servings of food to those in need. For more information, visit www.WeDontWaste.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Emily Reichert
UpWest
emily@upwest.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

UpWest Supports Food Recovery During The Month Of November To Benefit We Don’t Waste, A Food Recovery Non-Profit

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.