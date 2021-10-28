NEW HOPE SENIOR COMMUNITIES INVITES PULBIC TO RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY, NOVEMBER 3rd NOON

View model apartments at New Hope White Lake Community, a 93,500 square foot, 95 apartment Senior Living Campus in White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County.

We are really excited to showcase our model apartments to our seniors and their families as we get ready to unveil our newest Senior Living Community in White Lake.” — Rumi Shahzad, Co-founder of New Hope Senior Communities

WHITE LAKE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- View model apartments at New Hope White Lake Community, a 93,500 square foot, 95 apartment Senior Living Campus in White Lake Charter Township, Oakland County.

Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, November 3rd @noon

New Hope Senior Communities announces the completion of their model apartments at its under construction Senior Living Campus in Oakland County. A Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the occasion, is scheduled at 450 S. Williams Lake Road for Wednesday, November 3rd at noon.

New Hope White Lake’s 21 Acre, 93,500 square foot Campus, will open for residents in early Spring of 2022. The Community will be the first dedicated, purposefully designed independent living, assisted living, and memory care community in White Lake.

“We are really excited to showcase our model apartments to our seniors and their families as we get ready to unveil our newest Senior Living Community in White Lake,” said Rumi Shahzad, Co-founder of New Hope Senior Communities. The new Community will have separate households providing New Hope’s signature Enhanced Independent Living alternative, along with Assisted Living and Memory Care households. The community will feature spacious one and two-bedroom apartments. For ease of access, the entire campus utilizes, single story construction. Residents have access to a variety of amenities. ranging from an on-site beauty salon, life enrichment area, a movie theater, chapel, and library. The Community will be anchored around three spacious courtyards with walking paths and a Zen Garden.

Enhanced Independent Living and Assisted Living

The 59 Enhanced Independent Living and Assisted Living apartments come in three one-bedroom alternatives, 500, 600, and 720 square feet, and a 947 square feet two-bedroom option. The Enhanced Independent Living residents partake in a worry-free lifestyle pampered with chef prepared meals and a variety of life enrichment activities to support their intellectual, social, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Assisted Living residents benefit from the complete inclusive care from New Hope White Lake’s wellness staff with all-inclusive pricing. This includes all amenities and Care for a fixed price that does not change as the level of Care changes.

Memory Care and Enhanced Memory Care

Memory Care household, (24 apartments) and Enhanced Memory Care households, (12 apartments), have been developed specifically to support residents with Alzheimer’s and other memory impairment challenges. The 450 square feet private memory care studio apartments feature private bathrooms and lifestyle features that cater to the needs of memory support residents. The spacious 630 square feet one-bedroom apartments enable couples to stay together and age in place.

The project created over 100 Construction Jobs in Oakland County over the year and New Hope White Lake plans to employ 60 staff members, as it gets ready to open its doors to the residents.

“New Hope Senior Communities enables seniors to age in place and pursue an active lifestyle as we partner with them, in their journey of life, said Co-founder, Rumi Shahzad. Our two projects in Saginaw and Hampton townships have focused on creating vibrant Communities that partner with the local schools, churches and colleges,” he added.

“We have collaborated closely with White Lake Township in identifying the site and completing this project. It has been heartwarming to the see the overwhelming response from our new neighbors. We can’t wait to see the building turn into a Community this coming Spring, as residents move in and start a new chapter in their journey of life”.

About

New Hope White Lake, Independent Living, Assisted Living & Memory Care Community is located at 450 S Williams Lake Rd, White Lake, MI. For more information, please call (248) 886-6700, or visit www.newhopewhitelake.org.

New Hope Senior Communities is a developer and operator of National Award-Winning Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in Michigan. For more information visit www.newhopeseniorcommunities.org

###

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Contact: John Czarnecki, Director of Operations

Office: (248) 886-6700 Cell: (989) 430-3205

Email: john.czarnecki@newhopebay.org

RELEASE DATE: 10/28/2021

New Hope White Lake Ribbon Cutting - Public Welcome November 3rd, Noon