Top Trending Women's Boutique; TopLine Royalty Announces the Launch of their Online Store
"Our mission is to embrace plus size women and welcome plus-size women to have fun shopping experience and feel comfortable while shopping”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TopLine Royalty Boutique Founder and CEO, Stephanie Polite announced today, that she is broadening the reach of her company by launching it's online store. The South Carolina based businesswoman and entrepreneur decided to direct her products to empower plus size women with curvy shapes and sizes by providing quality merchandise to fit their styles and body types.
"Our mission is to embrace plus size women and welcome plus-size women to have fun shopping experience and feel comfortable while shopping," Stephanie said.
"My Goal is to bring lots of customers to our store by offering special deals, and discounts to customers both in their retail and online stores," Stephanie said. Stephanie also said that the retail store was well received and customers wanted more. She believes that by launching the online store, it will take the company to another new level, and create more brand loyalty.
The customers will have a wide variety of plus size apparel from sizes XL to 5X, stylish handbags, fashion jewelry, sunglasses, women’s heels/shoes and etc. The online shoppers have from a variety of payment methods to choose from.
TopLine Royalty Boutique also announced the launch of their giveaway contest where there will be three lucky winners by following their social media account, share their post on stories, comment and tag three friends. "We're doing a giveaway from now until November 1, 2021. Follow the three steps to be enter into the giveaway. There will be 3 lucky winners announce on 11/1/2021. We're giving away handbags, sunglasses and jewelry," Stephanie said.
About TopLine Royalty Boutique
Founded by Stephanie Polite, TopLine Royalty Boutique is a Women’s plus size women’s boutique located in Charleston, SC dedicated to providing the world with plus size apparel from sizes XL to 5X, stylish handbags, fashion jewelry, sunglasses, women’s heels/shoes and etc to empower plus size women with curvy shapes and sizes by providing quality merchandise to fit their styles and body types and to have fun shopping experience and feel comfortable while shopping.
