Opportunities to Support Afghan Resettlement in Wisconsin

October 28, 2021 Contact: Gina Paige, 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – Wisconsin has started to resettle Afghan individuals across the state and will continue to do so over the coming months as part of Operation Allies Welcome. As these individuals arrive in their new communities and establish their homes, there are multiple opportunities for Wisconsinites to help welcome their new neighbors.

“Wisconsin has a long tradition of being one of the friendliest states in the Midwest,” said Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson. “I have no doubt that our communities will continue that tradition and welcome and support our Afghan allies with open arms.”

The individuals and families resettling in Wisconsin will come from military bases across the country and be primarily resettled in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau, and the Fox Valley area. Upon arrival, local refugee resettlement agencies will assist the individuals in gaining access to housing, transportation, employment, and other benefits they are eligible for.

Given the influx of arrivals and lack of storage space, local agencies are in critical need of monetary donations to assist these individuals in building their new homes and lives. Wisconsinites interested in helping can donate to any of the six refugee resettlement agencies in Wisconsin:

DCF is working with Wisconsin Emergency Management and other state and local partners to identify storage space to assist refugee resettlement agencies in collecting material items such as mattresses, furniture, and appliances. Organizations and businesses that are near a resettlement area and interested in providing secured storage space can contact DCF’s Bureau of Refugee Programs.

To learn more about Wisconsin’s role in the refugee resettlement program and other ways you can help, visit DCF’s website.

About the U.S. Refugee Program

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) manages the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program and is responsible for deciding which refugees are admitted to the United States and where those refugees are located. The number of arrivals in Wisconsin is based upon local resettlement agencies’ capacity to support these individuals, as well as other factors such as community networks and supports. Upon arrival to the United States, each refugee receives extensive case management services to support them in becoming successful and independent members of their community.

Stay connected! Follow @WisDCF on Twitter and Facebook.

This press release is also available in PDF format.