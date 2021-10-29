Medics.Academy and ICHA launch pioneering healthcare education programme in India

Online panel discussion to launch the partnership

Medics.Academy and ICHA have announced the launch of a pioneering education programme to help accelerate the training of healthcare workers across India.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medics.Academy – a revolutionary UK company delivering global access to world-leading medical education – and the Indian Confederation for Healthcare Accreditation (ICHA), New Delhi India, have announced the launch of a pioneering education programme to help accelerate the training of healthcare workers across India.

At an online panel discussion held on 24th October, the two organisations – supported by a distinguished panel of industry experts – came together to shed light on the new “Improving Healthcare Practices” programme, with the aim to jointly work to impart training in India on Rebuilding Trust in Healthcare.

Together they were requested to share their experience, best practice, challenges and solutions for developing a culture of excellence and safety within healthcare organisations.

The event highlighted key learning points and traditional methodology to quality improvement, as well as exploring alternative approaches for implementation, including the pitfalls to imparting knowledge and building trust, and the path to sustaining healthcare excellence. It also unveiled the key areas of focus for the Level 1 programme, which aims to explore patient safety as a core component in the wider effort to improve quality of healthcare delivery.

The project has been mentored by Dr Rajan Madhok (UK) and Dr Akhil Sangal (Hony Director ICHA, India), who moderated the panel on the day.

Dr Johann Malawana, Chief Executive Officer at Medics.Academy, said: “As ICHA’s European partner, we are delighted to support the launch of this pioneering new programme to support healthcare professionals and clinicians in India. It aligns with our objective of forming partnerships based on shared principles and a vision for equity in health. Our focus is to deliver large scale, impactful education across India, in line with our mission to help solve the global workforce crisis through education and improve healthcare delivery.”

Dr Poonam Rajput-CEO & Director ICHA, added: “Our mission is to establish validated excellence through collaborative efforts and hence we are delighted to partner with Medics.Academy to jointly deliver this programme. To achieve excellence, we need to build trust by creating a culture, using Patient safety as one of the tools. We look forward to a long, sustainable relationship to further our vision in delivering quality improvement and making India the health destination of the world.”

Medics.Academy was founded to help solve the global workforce crisis through education. Its vision is to deliver healthcare education that is affordable and accessible to healthcare workers and students across the globe. Established in 2016, the organisation aims to empower health professionals globally through innovative education, delivered through their unique digital platform, as well as supporting continued professional development.

The vision of ICHA is to attain global leadership and make India the health destination of the world by providing continuously better-quality healthcare through actualisation of its tremendous expert resource potential.

Medics.Academy will be acting as ICHA’s European partner throughout the project and beyond, to help foster clinical leadership, furthering the mission to support the development of an additional 18 million healthcare workers needed globally to meet the United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO) targets for 2030. The focus will be on delivering large scale, impactful education across India by pooling resources and expertise of both organisations.