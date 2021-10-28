Audit Finds Roxbury Community College Failed to Address Recommendations to Improve Management of Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center 

Boston — An audit released today by the Office of State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump (OSA) shows that Roxbury Community College (RCC) is still in the process of implementing recommendations by the office to improve the management of the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center (RLTAC). RLTAC is an indoor track and athletic facility located in Roxbury Crossing and is owned by the Commonwealth and operated by RCC. The audit, which examined the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019, found that Sex Offender Registry Information (SORI) checks for RTLAC employees were not always conducted, some RTLAC contracted employees had been overpaid, and some documentation for facility events was missing. Today’s report is a follow up to a previous audit issued in 2014.

The audit also questioned some of the rental fees charged to public high school track leagues, although it also suggested that a change in the law governing these rental fees may be appropriate. The law states that public schools should not be charged for facility use, but some of the leagues competing at the RLTAC include private schools, which may mean that private schools are inappropriately benefitting from the current law.

“This audit shows that internal controls still need strengthening and that certain revenue constraints should be reconsidered,” Bump said of the audit. “The rental fee question is a particularly difficult one, since any shortfalls in covering the costs of the RLTAC mean that RCC students have to subsidize its operation. I hope that RCC and the Legislature can effectively address this situation.”

Today’s audit found RCC did not perform SORI checks for 13 of the 19 RTLAC employees reviewed during the audit period. SORI checks are required under RCC policy. Additionally, the audit examined employee contract documentation and found RCC made overpayments, totaling $28,967, to some of its employees. The missing documentation was attributed to severe water damage throughout the building where the records were kept.

RCC’s board of trustees is responsible for the management and operation of the facility. RCC is a member of the Massachusetts public higher education system, which consists of 15 community colleges, nine state universities, and five University of Massachusetts campuses. RCC is an accredited public institution offering associate’s degrees and certificate programs, serving residents of the greater Boston area. For fiscal years 2018 and 2019, RCC had a total of 2,860 and 2,964 students enrolled and received state appropriations of $10,623,766 and $10,960,216, respectively.

The full audit report is available here.

###