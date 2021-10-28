Choose to Heal and Find Truth with the New Book Therapize Yourself
Healing means going on a journey and facing some tough stuff. There’s no way around it. To heal and grow, they have to go straight through the thick of it.DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing means going on a journey and facing some tough stuff. There’s no way around it. If someone wants to heal and grow, they have to go straight through the thick of it.
In Therapize Yourself, practicing psychotherapist Carrie Leaf won’t tell the reader what the deal is or exactly how to “fix” it, but if there is commitment to the journey, putting in the time, effort, and energy, this book can help guide the reader to the answers within. The best part? Once someone finds their answers, they’ll realize they already knew them—and that what they needed was the journey. Boom.
We have to go through it. We can’t go around it. We have to face it head on and deal with it. We have to learn how to tap into our intuition about what our mind, body, and soul need in order to heal and move forward in life. - Carrie Leaf
With an easy to follow step-by-step process, Carrie leads the reader on building a healthy foundation for good mental health and identifying and bringing subconscious negative beliefs and patterns to the conscious so that the healing process can begin.
Whatever the reader's “it” is, it has most likely been there for a long time. It doesn’t matter if it’s relationships, career, family, addiction, weight loss issues, anxiety, depression, etc. So, just as it took time to become a problem, it will take time to resolve the problem. The time spent healing, however, does not have to be equivalent to the time it took for your pain to hit the saturation point.
The time it will take to heal will depend on the reader's level of commitment, willingness to be uncomfortable and push through, and the approach to doing so.
Ready to dig in?
BOILERPLATE -
Carrie Leaf is a practicing psychotherapist and life coach and she has been working with it for the last 15 years. She also completed her master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy, graduating top of her class from Iona College.
Carrie has worked in the field of psychology in a wide variety of settings which include hospitals, community mental health, youth residential homes, substance abuse, military base, college university, and private practice. She has helped and supported a wide variety of individuals from all ages and around many different identified problems, as well as couples, families and groups.
Carrie Leaf
Carrie Leaf, MS, LMFT
carrie@carrieleaf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other