VSP BCI Troop A East – St. Johnsbury / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A404896

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop A East – St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2:26 p.m. Oct. 3, 2021

LOCATION: Private residence in Groton, Vermont

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Mary Ellen Corbett

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman earlier this month at her home in Groton. VSP was notified of this death at 2:26 p.m. Oct. 3, 2021. The decedent is identified as 59-year-old Mary Ellen Corbett. A determination on the cause and manner of death is awaiting final autopsy results, including toxicology, from the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington. There is no indication of a danger to the community. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. VSP will provide updates when new information becomes available.

- 30 -