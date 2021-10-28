MakerGirl to Celebrate 3rd Annual Chicago Charm Fundraising Event
Not-for-profit MakerGirl invites Chicago & the surrounding areas to attend their third annual Chicago Charm Fundraising Event on Nov 11, 2021at Evoke Chicago.
Our goal is to raise $50,000 to provide scholarships for girls and continue creating curriculum for these new programs, and we can't wait to reach that goal with the help of our Fearless Friends!"CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not-for-profit MakerGirl invites Chicago and the surrounding areas to attend their third annual Chicago Charm Fundraising Event on Nov 11, 2021at Evoke
— Mary Hadley, CEO of MakerGirl
Chicago. Guests can register and purchase their tickets on Eventbrite.
There will be light bites, cocktails, activities for your participation and more. Guests are invited to join, mingle with the MakerGirl Team and make memories all while supporting the mission of educating girls to be more active in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). All proceeds go toward the growth and sustainability of MakerGirl.
As MakerGirl’s signature event, Chicago Charm is the most popular fundraiser of the year and boasts a silent auction with items from a variety of fun sponsors. Sponsors include Athleta, Lululemon, Lyric Opera of Chicago and more!
Virtual and in-person tickets are available. While virtual attendance is free, right now regular tickets can be purchased at the early-bird rate of $100.00. Prices will increase to $120.00 in early November and will be available for purchase at the door.
“We are so excited to bring together the MakerGirl community and our supporters after two years! Over the last 18 months, we’ve created all new virtual sessions and introduced new levels to our programming. We all look forward to sharing these milestones and celebrating the innovation and enthusiasm of MakerGirl with our supporters.” Mary Hadley, CEO of MakerGirl shared, “Our goal is to raise $50,000 to provide scholarships for girls and continue creating curriculum for these new programs, and we can’t wait to reach that goal with the help of our Fearless Friends!”
For more information or to register or donate online, please visit Eventbrite or contact madeline@makergirl.us.
###
About MakerGirl
MakerGirl is working to bridge the gender gap in STEM through providing educational sessions to girls across the country led by high school and university ChangeMakers. Since its founding in 2014, MakerGirl has educated almost 5,000 girls in 28 states with half from underrepresented and rural communities.They have created a movement of makers with three different models: University Academies, #MakerGirlGoesMobile, and online curriculum. MakerGirl is on a mission to educate 10,000 students and establish 10 MakerGirl Academies by 2023. Follow the organization on social media @_MakerGirl.
Celebrate MakerGirl at Chicago Charm