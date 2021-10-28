Broadcasting Cameras Market size worth $ 2,558.37 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.53% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increase in the number of sporting events is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue of Broadcast Cameras. The broadcast cameras demand has seen a considerable rise over the past years due to the high demand from the entertainment industry as well as the growing consumer inclination towards digital entertainment platforms

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Broadcasting Cameras Market ” By Type (4K, 2K, 8K), By Application (Cinematography, Live Production, and News and Broadcast Production), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Broadcasting Cameras Market size was valued at USD 1,969.58 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,558.37 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.53% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=32314

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Broadcasting Cameras Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Broadcasting Cameras Market Overview

Digital broadcast and cinematography cameras are professional cameras that have special lenses of varying focal lengths and high-density sensors to capture high-quality motion pictures. These cameras are operated by trained professionals such as broadcasters and cinematographers. Digital broadcast and cinematography cameras are broadly categorized into three major sections: ENG cameras, cinema cameras, and EFP cameras. Each of them is utilized for distinct objectives. An emerging trend that will have a positive impression on the market is the variation in demand from developed nations to developing ones.

The broadcast cameras demand has seen a considerable rise over the past years due to the high demand from the entertainment industry as well as the growing consumer inclination towards digital entertainment platforms. Digital formats are becoming more and more common for media consumption around the world. Consumers have the flexibility to access media content of their choice, including information, entertainment, or social activity, irrespective of time and place due to the increase in the number of devices competent in supporting digital media and faster internet access speeds. However, the broadcast cameras come at higher prices as compared to the other cameras. The majority of the cost and weight of a broadcast setup comes from the massive lenses that are used on these systems. The cost of the product is a major factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Developments

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group has selected Sony Electronics as a partner to provide broadcast and production equipment for the production of XXXII Olympiad to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 – August 8.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd relocated its U.S. Facility to a larger space in Western Massachusetts with over 53,000 square feet of usable space, effective from January 1, 2021.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Sony Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Canon Inc., HITACHI. LTD, Panasonic, ARRI AG, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Broadcasting Cameras Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Broadcasting Cameras Market, By Type 2K 4K 8K Others







Broadcasting Cameras Market, By Application Cinematography Live Production News and Broadcast Production







Broadcasting Cameras Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

RF Over Fiber Market By Modules (Optical Cables, Optical Amplifiers, Transceivers), By Frequency Band (L-Band, S-Band, C-Band), By Application (Telecommunications, Broadcast, Broadband), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Broadcast Equipment Market By Product (Video Server, Encoder, Digital Broadcasting And Others), By Application (Radio And Television), By Technology (Analog and Digital), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Broadcasting And Cable TV Market By Technology (Cable TV, Satellite TV, Internet Protocol TV And Others), By Revenue Channel (Advertising and Subscription), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Live Stream Broadcasting Software Market By Type (Standalone Software And Software Used With Others), By Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Live Streaming Ecommerce Startups defining a new era of selling products online

Visualize Broadcasting Cameras Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter