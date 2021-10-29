Multi-Award-Winning Author Tony J. Selimi Publishes a Selection of Inspired Poems in the Anthology 'Novum #10'
#1 Bestselling Author Tony J. Selimi Publishes Take Off The Mask, Your Soul is Waiting®, a Selection of Inspired Poems Guaranteed to Awaken Your Soul's Wisdom.
An unseen well can be found, in the hidden world of your friend's eyes, keep looking with an open eye, you shall be received with an open heart.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Alma Stasel
— Tony J. Selimi
Take Off The Mask, Your Soul is Waiting®, a selection of inspired poems By Tony Jeton Selimi, Multi-Award-Winning, #1 International Bestselling Author, Celebrity Life Coach, Business Consultant, Filmmaker, Poet, and Speaker.
Learn how Tony's spiritually channeled and heart-inspired poetry can positively impact your being, transform your emotions, thoughts, experiences, and perceptions so you can be true to yourself for a calmer, happier, more authentic, and more successful way of living, leading, and loving.
The release of a selection of Tony Jeton Selimi's Take Off The Mask, Your Soul is Waiting® channeled poetry in the latest Anthology 'Novum #10' is already making waves in the world of poetry and literature. Selimi's intuitive poetry is unique as each one of them is written for a specific person who has either challenged him to the core or has inspired him to reach for his star. The traits of these people are revealed through transcendental language in a series of poems that wave life's challenges to its rewards. The author invites you to embark on a mental, emotional, and spiritual quest toward self-actualization—the author shares the lessons, and the wisdom gathered from each of these individuals with words that free the mind to revel in love's delight.
Each of the poems takes you on a self-reflective journey to awaken us to the awareness that no mask on the outside can hide the truth our authentic, genuine, and unfakeable being knows on the inside.
Take Off The Mask, Your Soul is Waiting® selection of new kind of inspired poetry by Tony Jeton Selimi gives you glimmers of hope on the horizon despite the darkness that may be lurking in every corner. Each verse hides the wisdom on how to change the way you conduct yourself, to change your life. Poet, Tony Jeton Selimi's writing is personal, engaging, and transformative. With experience as a cognition expert, life and business coach specializing in human behavior and the psychology of health, wealth, and success, having worked with CEO's, global leaders, Hollywood A list celebrities, the calling and dedication he has for poetry shines through each of his poems and is both powerful and inspiring.
Must-read poetry makes a compelling and scientific case for being more authentic at home, socially, and at work. It assists in unleashing the power words carry and embodying the traits of those who challenge and support us as we embrace our unfakeable individuality. Each poem can help you harmonize body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, stress, and wilfully create an unfakeable personality and an inspired destiny.
This selection of poems is ideal for those seeking to step forward a fresh new way to:
• Grow Mentally, Emotionally, and Spiritually
• Looking at, Engaging and Transforming Reality
• Awaken the Wisdom of the Sages
• Remove the Mask of Innocence, Rights and Wrongs, and Judgment, Allowing the Truth About Suffering's Reach to Come Forward Lovingly
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential. And More!
Combining over 40 years of research, studies, and inspiring testimony, the book contains the works of other established writers, poets, and teachers. Novum #10 book is a must-read for anyone looking to learn, grow, and re-program their mind with the knowledge that assists them in leading an authentic life filled with love, courage, inspiration, and limitless potential.
Who can benefit from reading Novum #10?
Whether haikus, short stories, poems, or tales – there is nothing left to be desired. Amusing stories but also tragic fates make this collection an enjoyable reading experience! It is a perfect gift book for anyone seeking more from themselves and from life, especially those seeking mental, emotional, physical, relationship, financial, business, career, and spiritual growth and wellbeing.
About the Author
Born in 1969 in the town of Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognized TEDx speaker, award-winning author, and cognition expert specializing in human behavior, emotional intelligence, entrepreneurship, wealth-building, and leadership excellence by trade, filmmaker, poet and writer by divine anointing.
Selimi travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions. Entrepreneurs, CEO's, global leaders, Hollywood A list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, boost their confidence, make better decisions, clarify what they want, expand their vision, become better speakers, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live fulfilled, authentically and freely on their terms. Organizations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits, and overall employee wellbeing.
Writing his first poem at the age of eight, Tony has always been fascinated with words and the emotions they can evoke when released. He holds a bachelor's engineering and organizational behavior management degree from University College London, built a career in information technology where he successfully delivered multi-million-pound technology transformation programs, and now travels the world educating, inspiring, and transforming people's lives through his transformational talks, seminars, coaching and consulting, books, online courses, documentaries, and Vital Planning Business and Life Mastery Advanced Learning VIP Retreat.
Tony currently resides in London, United Kingdom, where he consults with clients from all professional backgrounds and businesses from all market sectors full time while pursuing his coaching, training, writing, and filmmaking career. Selimi is the creator of Into Your Divinity, Climb Greater Heights documentary series and the co-creator of the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development to help other people reach their aspirations and dreams.
He's the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur 2020 award and Literary Titan recipient and has been featured on BBC Radio, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.
Novum #10 Volume 6 is available in softback from https://www.novum-publishing.co.uk/books/book/novum-10-1.html
