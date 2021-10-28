Massage Chairs Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2020-2027

Massage Chairs Market

Massage Chairs Market Type, Application, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The manufacturers are most affected due to the hit of the pandemic as the raw material is not available in the international market due to the closure of boundaries.” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Massage Chairs Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

With the rise of corporate work culture and people having more work-related stress and hectic schedule, the health condition is also degrading with increasing obesity, high blood pressure, poor blood circulation, anxiety, back pain, and other health problems which are the factors the adults and millennials are demanding massage chairs for stress relief which is driving the global massage chair market.

In addition, a rise in awareness for personal care and increased disposable income with the urge in people for personal massage chair visiting rather than visiting spa centers and massage parlors fuel the growth of the massage chair market. The major constraint of the market is the high price of the chairs for individual buyers and changing innovation in the market. The recent development in the market is related to innovatively designed massage chairs which can give more luxury and comfort and act as a stress-buster.

New massage chairs that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. Fujiiryoki’s JP-1100 is one of the best massage chairs as claimed by Fujiiryoki. The JP-1100 has 21 different auto modes and self-customizing modes considering different people have various kind of pains and body problems which can’t be relived using only one mode. This model of a massage chair from Fujiiryoki has the largest protrusion of kneading balls in the industry which targets the muscle deeply than any other regular massage chairs. In addition, JP-1100 has dual sensors to automatically sense the posture spine and shoulder and optimize as per the depth of massage required.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ There will be a high rise in the industry as people have become more health-conscious which is expected to boost the buyers to invest more in health-related products.

The key market players profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Family Inada Co, Ltd, Fujiiryoki, Johnson Health Tech Co, Ltd., Osim International Ltd, Cozzia USA, Osaki, Fujita, Infinite Creative Enterprises, Authentic Beautyhealth, Human Touch and iRobotics.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

